Starting date of applying for pension savings withdrawal set

In Kazakhstan, acceptance of applications for partial withdrawal of pension savings starts on January 23 morning, Lyazzat Ibragimova, chairperson of the board of the Otbasy Housing Construction Savings Bank announced.

Today we have 60 000 special current accounts. You can also open an account concurrently on the online platform. We expect everyone who is waiting for the start of the program, tomorrow from 09:00 on the Enpf-otbasy.kz platform on a convenient Saturday day, when people are not at work. We have specially chosen a day off so that those who wish can easily submit their applications, "- said the speaker.

On January 6, the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund (UAPF) published the size of the sufficiency thresholds for this year for using part of the pension savings for housing, medical treatment or transfer to trust.

Those depositors who, after checking their pension savings in the UAPF, decided to use part of their pension savings for housing and / or medical treatment, need to open a special account with Otbasy Bank (HCSB) online.

When a part of pension savings is withdrawn, it will be necessary to pay the IIT.













