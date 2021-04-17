State bodies responsible for issuing some licenses changed in Kazakhstan

On April 14, 2021, the government made changes to some of its resolutions.





In particular, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Emergency Situations will coordinate activities related to the circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors.





Previously, the Ministry of National Economy and the Ministry of Investment and Development were in charge of this area.





The Industrial Safety Committee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has been appointed a licensor to carry out licensing activities for the development, production, purchase, sale, storage of explosive and pyrotechnic (except for civilian) substances and products with their use," the resolution says.





Previously, the licensor was the Committee for Industrial Development and Industrial Safety of the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The regulation takes effect on May 7, 2021.













