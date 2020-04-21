State Commission approves list of activities to resume work in Nur-Sultan and Almaty from April 20, 2020

Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired a regular meeting of the State Commission on Ensuring the State of Emergency under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov reported on the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, as well as akims Altai Kulginov and Bakytzhan Sagintayev reported on the types of activities of business entities to be renewed in Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

In the framework of the implementation of the order of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the State Commission approved a list of types of activities of business entities, which since April 20, 2020, will resume work in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty while maintaining stringent sanitary and epidemiological measures.

In Nur-Sultan:

industrial enterprises;

companies in the construction and road construction industries, large construction stores;

companies in the fields of transport, warehousing, agricultural service companies;

car dealerships, service stations, car washes, tire service, auto parts stores, dry cleaners, office equipment repair;

second-tier banks from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a tolerance of 50% of the staff, notaries by appointment;

catering facilities only with take-away service, delivery will be extended until 10 p.m.

In Almaty:

industrial enterprises;

companies in the construction and road construction industries, large wholesale markets for building materials;

notaries by appointment;

one branch of the public service center (Nauryzbaysky district, Shugyl microdistrict, 347/1) exclusively for servicing the business.

The operational headquarters of the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty will determine a specific list of enterprises and business entities with the exact number of their employees, working hours and delivery methods.

The Head of Government instructed the akims of Nur-Sultan and Almaty to take appropriate measures and ensure tight control of sanitary and epidemiological safety at facilities whose activities will resume.

The meeting participants also considered issues of passing vehicles of suppliers of agricultural goods to quarantine cities, organizing spring field work in quarantine and conducting forward purchases of agricultural products, reducing utility bills for the population of quarantine cities, monetizing the provision of food and utility sets, etc.

The prime minister instructed to ensure unhindered access for farmers to field work in compliance with the relevant sanitary and epidemiological standards, to introduce a unified procedure for passing vehicles of suppliers of agricultural products to quarantine cities and to exclude unreasonable cargo delays.

The State Commission considered the draft Rules for reimbursement of costs to utility providers for the period of the state of emergency developed by the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

The presented mechanism should become an effective measure of state support for both the population and utilities in order to ensure their smooth operation," said the Head of Government.

In order to ensure the efficiency and safety of citizens, the State Commission approved the proposal made by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population to provide food and household sets by transferring funds to the accounts of individuals.

According to the presented mechanism, regional akims should ensure timely transfer of funds to recipients. In the absence of card accounts or the recipients are unable to move due to age or disability, ensure that food packages are delivered to your home in compliance with sanitary requirements," said Mamin.





