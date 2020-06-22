State Commission considers additional measures to support business

Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired a meeting of the State Commission on Restoring Economic Growth under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The issues of business support and approaches to the formation of a new economic course are considered.

The results of systematizing the proposals from business representatives from all regions of the country on current issues were discussed in detail.

Additional measures to support business include 41 events and are aimed at resolving current business issues, including procurement, treasury maintenance, leasing of agricultural machinery, loan refinancing opportunities, promotion of goods for export and simplification of procedures.

The approaches to the formation of a new economic course for the medium term are presented. The main areas of industrialization of the economy, attracting investment, increasing non-resource exports, high-quality digitalization, developing infrastructure, human capital and promoting productive employment are considered.

The head of government instructed state bodies to consider the proposed approaches and submit for consideration by the State Commission a consolidated position on the draft Strategic Plan.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.