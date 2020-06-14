State Commission for Economic Modernization considers privatization of assets of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Fund

At a meeting of the State Commission for Economic Modernization chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the issues of privatization of assets of JSC Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna were considered.





The Comprehensive Privatization Plan for 2016-2020 includes 167 assets of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, of which so far clauses for 138 assets have been executed. In the process of implementation and liquidation / reorganization is 21 companies.





Due to the high volatility in the international capital markets, lower energy prices and a slowdown in the world economy, it was decided to postpone for 2021–2023 the deadlines for transferring a number of strategic assets to the competitive environment: Kazmunaigas, Air Astana, Tau Ken Samruk, Qazaq Air, Samruk-Energy, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, etc.





















