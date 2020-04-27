State Commission on Economic Modernization considers support measures for systemically important enterprises of Kazakhstan

At a meeting of the State Commission on Economic Modernization chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, measures of state support for backbone enterprises of the Republic of Kazakhstan were considered.





The draft of the corresponding register of backbone enterprises was presented by the Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov.





The list includes 361 enterprises in construction, transport, energy, trade, rental real estate, mining and manufacturing.





As measures of state support, the provision of state guarantees for loans, access to preferential liquidity, tax deferrals, simplification and acceleration of the VAT refund process, acceleration of the provision of all permits and government services are considered.





Counter obligations of system-forming enterprises will be the preservation of paid jobs, the purchase of goods and services from domestic manufacturers (if any), the disclosure of information, the provision of timely payments under existing agreements, the abolition of dividend payments and bonuses to top management for 2019-2020.





The meeting participants also considered tax incentives, preferences and other measures of state support for civil aviation entities, current issues of the operational activities of large enterprises in the fields of agriculture and mechanical engineering, etc.





