Система Orphus

T135 million in subsidies received SCAT from National Fund

27.09.2021, 15:00 14203
T135 million in subsidies received SCAT from National Fund
Images | flightpix.org
SCAT airline has received T135 million in subsidies from the National Fund of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan said on Monday.
 

At the moment, QAZAQ AIR JSC has paid subsidies in the amount of T4.5 million for the performed air routes," the report says.

 
According to the response, subsidies from the National Fund were allocated only in 2021. Contracts have been signed with QAZAQ AIR and SCAT companies.

Source: KazTAG


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.

Comments

relevant news

    Kazakhstan, EBRD to sign agreements worth $600 million by year-end

    23.09.2021, 18:39 21817
    Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin held talks with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, the PM's press office said on Thursday.
     

    Over the year some 300 projects worth over USD 10 bln were funded by the EBRD in such priority sectors of Kazakhstan such as economy, finance, infrastructure, energy, small and medium business, agriculture, IT. Following 2021 agreements on realization of joint projects worth $600 million will be signed," Mamin said.

     
    The parties debated practical realization of the framework agreement on partnership between the Kazakh Government and EBRD on expansion of cooperation aimed at the country’s sustainable development and growth. It was signed this March.
     
    They also discussed further expansion of EBRD participation in the development of infrastructure, development of the country’s energy sector decarbonization program, Green Cities EBRD projects, small and medium business support.

    1st Deputy PM Alikhan Smailov, National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev, Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Ecology Minister Serikkali Brekeshev, Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi, and others took part in the meeting.

    Source: Kazinform


     
     This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

    Huge accumulations of sulfur from Tengiz could be used for road construction, expert says

    22.09.2021, 15:13 23653
    Huge accumulations of sulfur from Tengiz could be used for road construction, expert says
    Images | ru.investing.com
    Huge accumulations of sulfur in the Tengiz field could have been used for road construction, said Zhaugashty Nabiyev, former top manager of Kazatomprom JSC.
     

    In those years (in the early 2000s) environmentalists in Tengiz were concerned about huge accumulations of sulfur. During the development of the Tengiz oil field, sulfur is simultaneously extracted from the bowels, the volume of which in 2000 was 4 million tons, and at present, according to my calculations, it has reached more than 10 million tons. This sulfur is stored in separate areas, resulting in a deterioration of the ecological situation in the region. Taking into account the projected increase in oil production at Tengiz and other oil fields of the Caspian region, the problem of utilizing illiquid sulfur reserves may become global for Kazakhstan," Nabiyev told the DAT newspaper.


    Source: KazTAG


     
     This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

    EDB expects further increase in base rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan until the end of 2021

    21.09.2021, 12:13 20440
    The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) expects a further increase in the base rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan until the end of 2021.
     

    We assess monetary conditions as close to neutral and expect the base rate at 9.5-9.75% by the end of 2021," the report says.

     
    A decrease in rates is expected in Russia and Kazakhstan in 2022, with the projected slowdown in inflation.

    Source: KazTAG


     
     This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read