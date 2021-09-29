T135 million in subsidies received SCAT from National Fund

Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin held talks with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, the PM's press office said on Thursday.
Over the year some 300 projects worth over USD 10 bln were funded by the EBRD in such priority sectors of Kazakhstan such as economy, finance, infrastructure, energy, small and medium business, agriculture, IT. Following 2021 agreements on realization of joint projects worth $600 million will be signed," Mamin said.
The parties debated practical realization of the framework agreement on partnership between the Kazakh Government and EBRD on expansion of cooperation aimed at the country’s sustainable development and growth. It was signed this March.
They also discussed further expansion of EBRD participation in the development of infrastructure, development of the country’s energy sector decarbonization program, Green Cities EBRD projects, small and medium business support.
1st Deputy PM Alikhan Smailov, National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev, Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Ecology Minister Serikkali Brekeshev, Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi, and others took part in the meeting.
Huge accumulations of sulfur in the Tengiz field could have been used for road construction, said Zhaugashty Nabiyev, former top manager of Kazatomprom JSC.
In those years (in the early 2000s) environmentalists in Tengiz were concerned about huge accumulations of sulfur. During the development of the Tengiz oil field, sulfur is simultaneously extracted from the bowels, the volume of which in 2000 was 4 million tons, and at present, according to my calculations, it has reached more than 10 million tons. This sulfur is stored in separate areas, resulting in a deterioration of the ecological situation in the region. Taking into account the projected increase in oil production at Tengiz and other oil fields of the Caspian region, the problem of utilizing illiquid sulfur reserves may become global for Kazakhstan," Nabiyev told the DAT newspaper.
The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) expects a further increase in the base rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan until the end of 2021.
We assess monetary conditions as close to neutral and expect the base rate at 9.5-9.75% by the end of 2021," the report says.
A decrease in rates is expected in Russia and Kazakhstan in 2022, with the projected slowdown in inflation.