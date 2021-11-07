T2 trillion of agricultural subsidies have been allocated within 5 years with no effect - Tokayev

T2 trillion of agricultural subsidies have been allocated within five years with no effect, Kassym-Jomat Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan said.
As for the agriculture subsidizing. More than T2 trillion have been allocated for these purposes within five years. What is the result? There is no uniform control over their use. There is no serious economic effect either, "Tokayev said.
He recalled that he instructed the anti-corruption department, together with the prosecutor's office and other bodies, to conduct a comprehensive involving the public and farmers.
An extremely important issue is the integration of all processes in one information system. Optimized processes plus new technologies - this is an effective transformation. I instruct to create a separate group under the Ministry of Agriculture, " he added.
Source: KazTAG
