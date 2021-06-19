T355 billion of anti-crisis funds used with violations in Kazakhstan

T355 billion of anti-crisis funds were used with violations in Kazakhstan, said Natalya Godunova, chairperson of the counting committee for monitoring of execution of the republican budget.

There are also questions about the use of anti-crisis funds. Of T6.9 trillion, T4.5 trillion has been verified. Of these, T2 trillion was audited. Violations were found in KZT355bn, another KZT243bn was redistributed in the course of planning, in the course of joint work with the government, " she said.

According to her, despite the fact that it was possible to keep unemployment at 4.9%, initially a significant part of the costs of maintaining employment was directed to the creation of temporary jobs, the average period of employment for which was from one to three months.

Despite the difficult economic conditions, the budget retained its social orientation.

Still there are questions concerning use of the funds. The volume of ineffectively spent funds established by all state audit bodies amounted to almost KZT570 billion," she said.





