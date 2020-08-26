Talgat Satiev appointed chair of Geology Committee of Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources

By order of the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Talgat Baktiyarovich Satiev was appointed chair of the Geology Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources. This was reported by the Press Service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Talgat Satiev was born in 1973 in the East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from Semipalatinsk Geological Prospecting College, Kazakh National Polytechnic Institute named after Lenin as a geophysical technician, mining engineer.





He began his career in 1992 as a maintenance worker for the landfill in Semey. He worked in various positions in the Semipalatinsk Inspectorate for the Protection and Use of Subsoil of the Vostkaznedra State Institution in Semey.





From 2013 to 2014, he was head of the Department of Geology at Vostkaznedra in Ust-Kamenogorsk. From 2014 to 2019, he worked as deputy chair of the Committee for Geology and Subsoil Use of the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





From August 2019, he has been deputy chair of the Geology Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

















