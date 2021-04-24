Tax reform progress examined in Kazakhstan Government

The meeting of the Council for Improvement of the Investment Climate (CIIC) chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, examined tax reform progress in the country, PM’s press service said.



Ambassadors accredited in Kazakhstan of: Canada- Nicholas Brousseau, of the European Union - Sven-Olov Carlsson, Chargй d'Affaires of the USA - Theodore Lyng, UK - Jonathan Layfield, as well as representatives of EY, Exxon Mobil, Deloitte and others made presentations on the prospects for improving tax policy in Kazakhstan, global corporate taxation strategies and their role in creating a favorable investment climate. The Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev and Vice Minister of Finance Kanat Baedilov made comments.



Foreign representatives supported the reform of tax administration, and also made a number of recommendations for further upgrading of the fiscal system of Kazakhstan.



"In the first quarter of 2021, the real sector of Kazakhstan economy developed most dynamically. Growth was observed in the manufacturing industry (+ 7.5%), construction (+ 13.1%) and agriculture (+ 2.8%). The growth of investments in fixed assets excluding mining amounted to 34%. Positive dynamics is also observed in the service sector, including trade and transport, "A. Mamin said.

As a result of the anti-crisis measures taken by the Government, in the IMF April review of the world economy, the forecast for Kazakhstan's GDP growth in 2021 was improved from 3.0% to 3.2%. Leading rating agencies Moody’s, Fitch and Standard & Poor’s also confirmed the pre-pandemic ratings and gave positive forecasts for the development of the Kazakh economy in the range of 3.2-3.8%.

"As a result of the reform, the tax system will become more flexible and help to increase the volume of attracting domestic and foreign investment in the economy of Kazakhstan. We will follow the recommendations to further strengthen the international position of Kazakhstan as a reliable and predictable state with a clear and transparent tax system," A Mamin said.

Source: Kazpravda.kz



