Tethys Petroleum announced a 46% increase in production revenues

London. November 20. Kazakhstan Today - Tethys Petroleum announced its third quarter 2012 financial results. Its total oil and gas revenue is up 46% at $10 million.



According to the press release published on Equities.com, "the 9 months period in 2012 has seen a substantial increase in oil production and revenue from the Doris oil field in Kazakhstan with a small drop in corporate administrative costs over the same period. It is forecast that both these trends will continue into 4Q 2012. On the revenue side both October's and November's average oil production figures have so far contributed toward the best quarter of oil production in Kazakhstan to date."



"October oil production averaged approximately 3,700 bopd and it is forecast that Novembers' production figures will exceed this number. These figures demonstrate the optimisation of the trucking operation in Kazakhstan is coming to fruition which has been the main restriction on maximum production to date, not the production capability of the wells," the press release reads.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.