The Best Manufacturers of the Year Have Been Announced in Almaty

Almaty. 28 June. Kazakhstan Today - "The winners of the 11th regional competition-exhibition "The Best Goods of Kazakhstan" have been selected from 1500 industrial enterprises in Almaty city", - Kazakhstan Today has said.



Competition among national manufactures of light and food industry, manufacturers of soft furniture, vehicles, industrial equipment and other goods has been conducted in three nominations: "The Best Production Goods", "The Best Goods for Population" and "The Best Food Products", - PR Service Department of Almaty Akim has said.



Congratulating the winners, Akim of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek has noticed that every participant of this competition is a leader in its industry and contributes into industrial development not only of metropolis, but of the entire Republic of Kazakhstan. This is proved by stable industry of the city with almost 45000 workplaces.



"Industry of metropolis has increased by 4.6%, products for 340 billion tenge have been manufactured and investments into the capital assets of processing industry have constituted 9 billion tenge over the last five months. City entrepreneurs invested almost 12 billion tenge of their own assets inti innovations in the past year. All of this shows the results of the President's policy" - Baibek has said.



Subject to his words, the competitiveness under conditions of the fourth industrial revolution and new technological era, when digit technologies dominate, is based on the increase in goods quality, investments into modernization and technological re-equipment.



" The 6th Innovation Forum "Industry 4.0" will take place on June 30 in Almaty, where innovative ecosystems and implementation of Smart City technologies shall be discussed. Forum, as the present event, is the effective platform for demonstration of the achievements of our entrepreneurs, exchange of experience and enlargement of manufacturer integration. New companies and brands has appeared in the market this year, but finally, the winner will be selected by the client only", - city Akim has summarized.



Subject to information of city municipality, "SOLO LTD" LLC (production of radiation control devices), "Angelcher" LLC (tailoring and dress making) and "Meat Processing Plant "Bizhan" LLC have taken the first places in three nominations. In future, nine companies (three medal places in each nomination) will represent Almaty city in the Republican competition "The Best Goods of Kazakhstan".



We would like to remind that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has set a task to ensure the implementation of the Third modernization of Kazakhstan in its message "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".



"We have to establish a new model of economic growth which will ensure the global competitiveness of our country", - the President has said. He has reminded of the necessity to cultivate new industries which are established using digital technologies, and give a boost to the development of traditional basic industrial sectors, agricultural and industrial complexes, transport and logistics, construction sector, etc."



His message also authorizes the government, jointly with business, to develop measures for technological re-equipment of basic industry by 2025.



