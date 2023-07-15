This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The common gas market of the EAEU will be created by 2025
Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting on the development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan
The expansion of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics plays a key role in the intensification of our partnership relations. The ports of Pakistan - Gwadar, Karachi, Qasim are of great interest to us both to promote the export of Kazakh products to the markets of Pakistan and South Asia, and to increase the attractiveness of the transit potential of our countries to enter the export markets of South Asia", - Serik Zhumangarin said.
Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the countries of the EAEU increased by 10.5%
Gas Chemical Complex Will Reach Its Design Capacity In August
Budget revenues hit above KZT 9.2 tn for 6 months
For the past six months the state budget revenues exceeded 9.2 trillion tenge or the plan was fulfilled 102.3%," Deputy Prime Minister-Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev told the Government meeting.
Kazakhstan economy grows by 5% in first half of 2023
Until the end of the year, these regions need to take measures to correct the situation," Alikhan Smailov said.
We have a task to reduce inflation this year by 2 times. This requires coordinated and preventive actions. The Ministry of Trade together with interested state bodies should ensure the reduction of inflation to the planned values," Prime Minister emphasized.
Foreign investment inflow in Kazakhstan hits record $6.1 billion
The UNCTAD has published the World Investment Report 2022. As per the report, the inflow of net direct investments into Kazakhstan amounted to a record $6.1 billion over the past 5 years, which is 83% higher compared to 2021. This is the highest indicator among the post-Soviet countries. It is important to note that the inflow of net direct investments into Central Asia increased by 39%, and amounted to $10 billion, 61% of which falls on Kazakhstan. A 6% increase in net direct investments is observed in 32 landlocked developing countries, the report reads. Kazakhstan stands first here, then come Ethiopia, Uzbekistan and Mongolia," Smadyarov said.
250 Kazakhstan companies introduces their products at Innoprom industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg
As of today, our pool of joint projects has expanded to 125 with a total investment of more than $33 billion, of which we have already implemented 30 projects worth $3.2 billion," the Prime Minister said.
In general, given the growing business activity in all our countries, the current portfolio of joint projects can and should be expanded. We have everything we need to do this," Alikhan Smailov said.
Innoprom has already become a traditional event for strengthening industrial cooperation between our countries and launching new joint initiatives," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
The 12th meeting of the Subcommittee on Trade and Economic Cooperation of Kazakhstan and China was held in Beijing
