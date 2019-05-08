The living wage in April reached 17,179 tenge

Astana. May 3. Kazakhstan Today - The living wage per capita, calculated on the basis of minimum standards of consumption of basic foodstuffs, in April 2013 compared with the previous month increased by 0.2%, and compared with April 2012 - by 6.8% and amounted to 17 179 tenge, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"The share of the cost of meat and fish held 23.5%, milk, oil and fat products and eggs - 16.3%, fruit and vegetables - 10.4%, bread and cereal products - 7.7%, sugar, tea and spices - 2.1%,"the Agency for Statistics informed.



According to the Agency for Statistics, the VPM share of food products was 10,307 tenge, consumer goods and paid services - 6872 tenge.



According to the statistics, in April minimum needs of subsistence for children under 13 years was 13,699 tenge for boys and girls aged 14-17 years - 21 744 and 16 659 tenge, respectively, for the able-bodied population older than 18 years: men - 20 444 tenge, women - 16 236 tenge for retirees and seniors - 16,115 tenge.



