The new railway station in Astana to be commissioned in May 2017

Astana. 11 January. Kazakhstan Today - The head of JSC "NC"Kazakhstan Temir Zholy "K.Alpysbayev reported on the implementation of these projects. He said that the readiness of the railway station and railway junction Astana is 80% for today.



Currently, concrete works, metal frame building device, roofing, cladding facades of the heated part of the building, running central heating have been fully completed.



Metal spans device on the approach of the railway viaduct was completed; the installation of bearings and metal structures of soundproofing screen at the stage of completion; the top structure of the device path is under construction.



90% of the station plating cornices was completed, works on the facades of the unheated station, installation of ventilation systems, external power supply will be finished soon.



Finishing work inside the station building is in full swing.



It is planned to complete the installation and commissioning of elevators and escalators in the station, landscaping and landscaping by May 1, 2017.



Deputy mayor of Astana K.Aitmukhametov reported on the progress of road construction and engineering services in the area of the new railway station of the capital.



