The state budget revenues exceeded the planned figures in the first quarter of 2017

The Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov reported about this during the regular meeting of the Government, chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev.



B. Sultanov said that the revenues of the state budget at all levels of the budget were overfulfilled. Compared with the same period last year, their growth was 116%. The state budget revenues were exceeded by 113% to the plan for the reporting period, including republican revenues - 105%, local budgets - 134%. The republican budget of revenues received for the amount of 1 157 billion tenge. This is more than the plan for 52 billion tenge, and in comparison with the 1st quarter of last year it is more by 137 billion tenge. Overfulfilment was due to an increase in the volume of imports by 25%, rising prices for metals and turnover from the sale of goods (works, services).



"The state budget expenditures are 97%. According to the republican budget, development amounted to 98%, which is better than for local budgets. Regional budgets are executed on 97%. Expenditures of the republican budget amounted to 2,065 billion tenge," B. Sultanov noted.



According to the Minister of Finance, the annual amount of targeted transfers is 997.5 billion tenge. In the reporting period, 218.7 billion tenge were allocated. Of these, 96% were used by local executive bodies.



According to the state program "Nurly Zhol" for 2017, 477.1 billion tenge is provided: through the budget - 319.9 billion tenge and through the holding "Baiterek" - 157.2 billion tenge.



"According to the budget part of the State program, 16.3 billion tenge, or 99.7%, was disbursed. Contracts amounting to 146.2 billion tenge, or 46% of the annual plan, were concluded," B. Sultanov reported.



It should be reminded that today at a regular meeting of the Government chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the issue "On the results of social and economic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the execution of the republican budget for the 1st quarter of 2017" was considered.



