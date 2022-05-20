Система Orphus

There has to be no patronage and raiding in the country - Kazakh President

19.05.2022, 18:50 1896
There has to be no patronage and raiding in the country - Kazakh President
Images | Akorda
If businesses are ready to work honestly, they need to receive support as well as assistance to establish a new model of the national economy, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with representatives of domestic business, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

There have to be no so-called patronages and raiding in the country. If businesses are ready to work honestly, to be creative, and attractive in a modern way, they need to receive support as well as assistance to establish a new model of the national economy," Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

 
Earlier at the meeting with the business community, the Kazakh Head of State stated that he would continue the polity for establishing a transparent economy with fair game rules for all.
 
Oil and gas sector attracts investment of over KZT52.2tln in 25 yrs in Kazakhstan

19.05.2022, 16:55 1731
Oil and gas sector attracts investment of over KZT52.2tln in 25 yrs in Kazakhstan
Images | oreanda.ru
Over four thousand deposits in Kazakhstan have been handed over for subsoil use, generate revenue for the State, and ensure employment, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Of nearly KZT73trl attracted in Kazakhstan since 1996, over 70% or KZT52.2trl has been channeled into the oil and gas sector, and 27% or KZT19.5trl into the mining sector. The most investment was funneled into natural resources of priority such as oil, polymetals, steel, gold, iron, uranium, and coal. Funds invested in geological exploration stood at nearly KZT4trl," said Talgat Satiyev, Chairman of the Committee of Geology of the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources.

 
As of today, Kazakhstan's balance reserve of oil stands at 4.4 billion tons, that of gas 2.3trl cubic meters, and condensate 416.2mln tons. Atyrau region holds 75% of oil, gas, and condensate reserves, and Mangistau region - 11%. 68% of the country's hydrocarbons fall at the three major fields: Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak.
 
Almaty mayor reports on measures to stabilize food prices to President

18.05.2022, 17:55 4031
Almaty mayor reports on measures to stabilize food prices to President
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Mayor of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State was reported on the social and economic situation of Almaty in January-April this year. The short-term economic indicator rose up to 107.6%, and investment in fixed capital stood at 21.3% in the said period. The city's economic growth is to be restored fully following the January events at the beginning of the second half-year.
 
The President was presented with the priorities defining the main areas of development of Almaty city until 2030.
 
Tokayev was informed about the measures to stabilize prices for socially significant foods. In particular, early maturing vegetables in the off-season are delivered, and the stabilization fund was increased from KZT11 to 15bln.
 
The Head of State was briefed on the implementation of his instructions to compensate for the damages suffered by the SMEs. As of today, 1,556 applications to the tune of KZT13.9bn were approved. 97% of the SMEs suffered following the January events restored their operation.
 
The President got familiarized with the plans to expand the industrial zone of Almaty to attract private investment.
 
Dossayev told about the implementation of the tasks given by the Head of State to avoid compacted construction and develop social infrastructure in the city. Also, the main provisions of the program for reconstructing the storm sewage system of Almaty until 2025 were presented.
 
Following the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions.
 
Kazakhstan channeled KZT 900 bln for fight against COVID-19

18.05.2022, 14:15 4121
Kazakhstan channeled KZT 900 bln for fight against COVID-19
Images | pixabay.com
"In 2020 Kazakhstan allocated KZT 252 bln for the fight against coronavirus," Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said.
 

Of which 28 bln was channeled for buying drugs, medical equipment, personal protective means, and KZT 197 bln for extra payments for doctors, travel expenses, mainly, of employees of the sanitary and epidemiological services. Besides, KZT 20 bln in 2020 was allotted for paying health workers, including KZT 5 bln for purchasing lung ventilators," the Minister added.

 
As stated there, in 2021 Kazakhstan allocated KZT 556 bln for fighting the pandemic. There were three coronavirus waves last year. KZT 97 bln was spent for syringes, vaccines, and COVID-19 diagnostics, while KZT 413 bln for extra payments to health workers and trip expenses, and KZT 40 for hospital treatment.
 
The Minister added this year it is expected to provide KZT 86 bln. Of which KZT 9 bln was allotted for VeroCell and QazVac vaccine procurement, KZT 20 bln for Pfizer vaccine. In total Kazakhstan spent over KZT 890 bln for fighting COVID-19.
 
Sourse: Kazinform
 
Kazakh President presented with National Bank's annual report

13.05.2022, 17:45 15941
Kazakh President presented with National Bank's annual report
Images | Akorda
A meeting reviewing the activity of the National Bank for 2021 chaired by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place at Akorda, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
Attending the meeting were National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Timur Suleimenov, Deputy PM Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Chairwoman of the Agency for Development and Regulation of the Financial Market Madina Abylkassymova, Minister of National economy Alibek Kuantyrov, as well as Deputy Chairmen of the National Bank.
 
During the meeting, Tokayev heard reports on the outcomes of the monetary policy for 2021, measures to contain inflation and ensure financial stability, increase the budget's revenues, international reserves of the National Bank, and assets of the National Fund.
 
In addition, the President was reported on the reduction in deposit dollarization to 36.0%, as well as an increase of the share of investors in government securities to 69.2%, non-cash operations to KZT73.1tln.
 
The Kazakh President noted that thanks to the measures taken Kazkahstan's economic growth stood at 4.1% in 2021. He also attached attention to the unprecedented rise in inflation, which peaked at 13.2% in the first four months of this year - the highest figure since September of 2016. Tokayev pointed to the importance of enhancing the work of the government, National Bank, and other government bodies to address the issues.
 
The Head of State instructed the Government to elaborate opportunities to implement large projects through market mechanisms, PPP, loans, and redistribution of the items of the national budget. IN particular, Tokayev accentuated the strengthening of the transit potential of the country, including the modernization of the Dostyk-Moiynty railway section, as well as a number of other interstate corridors.
 
During the meeting, the President addressed the issue of balance-of-payments deficit and noted the importance to reduce it gradually.
 
The National Bank reps told about the results of the work to develop national payment systems. In 2021, the components of the National Bank's payment systems - the Interbank payment cards system and the instant payment system - were piloted last year.
 
Wrapping up the meeting, the Head of State apporved the annual report.
 

In the current difficult situation in the world, it is crutial to ensure the country's financial stability. The National Bank together with the Agency for Development and Regulation of the Financial Market needs to focus on increasing the efficiency of monetary policy and purposefully incrase the poetntial of the financial sector," concuded Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

 
Head of State amends law on budget for 2022-2024

13.05.2022, 07:55 15866
Head of State amends law on budget for 2022-2024
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On republican budget for 2022-2024", Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.
 
The President also inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the guaranteed transfer from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2022-2024".
 
Kazakh Government takes measures to curb inflation, PM

12.05.2022, 13:00 17856
Kazakh Government takes measures to curb inflation, PM

«Over the past 4 months the country’s GDP grew up to 4.4% due to the dynamic development of the real economy,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said.

«Processing industry heavily contributed to the growth. High dynamics are seen in the production of leather goods by 23%, beverages by 19%, plastic articles, and clothes by 14%, furniture by 13.5%, machine building by 9.5%, chemical industry by 8.5%, pharmaceuticals by 6.5%,» the PM told the Government meeting.

The PM noted extraction of natural gas, oil, coal, and metallic ore ramped up mining industry production. The construction industry recorded growth of 9.5% since the start of the year. 3.6 mln sq m of housing were put into service. Over the past 4 months, the growth in key indicators is reported in Akmola, Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan region, as well as Shymkent and Nur-Sultan cities.

Following the meeting the PM assigned the rest of the regions to achieve the targets.

Alikhan Smailov stressed the need to intensify efforts to reduce negative external influence amid sanctions and ensure further development of the national economy. The PM noticed that global food prices grew by 36% over the past 12 months which directly influences the country’s market. So the Government takes measures to curb inflation.

Sourse: KAZINFORM

Foreign trade increases by 45% in Kazakhstan

12.05.2022, 12:05 17746
Foreign trade increases by 45% in Kazakhstan
Images | oreanda.ru
"In January-March this year the volume of foreign trade of Kazakhstan grew by 45.3% to make USD 28.7 bln," National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Government meeting.
 
Exports climbed by 65.8% to stand at USD 19.1 bln. Thereat, the exports of processed goods surged by 32.4% to USD 5.3 bln. Imports achieved USD 9.5 bln or grew by 16.5%. He noted that a positive trade balance hit USD 9.6 bln.
 
The Minister added that the processing industry preserves sustainable growth trends. In January –April this year the manufacturing output increased by 5.8%. The most growth was recorded in Almaty at 18%, as well as in Atyrau and Zhambyl regions.
 
Earlier the Minister told the Government meeting about the growth of the key economic indicators for the past 4 months.

Sourse: KAZINFORM
 
National Fund revenues hit KZT 2.1 trln year-to-date

12.05.2022, 11:27 17571
National Fund revenues hit KZT 2.1 trln year-to-date
Images | Depositphotos
"The National Fund revenues grew more than fivefold since the beginning of the year as compared to the same period of 2021 due to a significant rise in oil prices, " Kazakh National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov said.
 

The country’s gross international reserves at the close of April reached USD 85.9 bln. The foreign exchange assets of the National Bank hit USD 33.5 bln reducing since the start of the year by USD 851 mln due to exchange market intervention, second-tier banks’ balances, and foreign debt payments," Pirmatov told the Government meeting.

 
He added that the National Fun assets made USD 52.4 bln.
 
The National Fund's profitability since its creation up to April 30, 2022, on a year-on-year basis, made 3.22%. The profitability for the past five and past 10 years on a year-on-year basis hit 2.38% and 1.62% correspondingly.
 
Sourse: KAZINFORM
 
