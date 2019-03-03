Three international TV channels started broadcasting video ad on investment opportunities in Kazakhstan

Astana. October 17. Kazakhstan Today - International TV channels CNN, Euronews and Bloomberg began airing the video "We invest in Kazakhstan", created by a team of renowned director Timur Bekmambetov, Kazakhstan Today reports.



The customer is the Investment Committee and National Export and Investment Agency KAZNEX INVEST, the press service of the Agency informed.



"The video is intended to inform potential investors about investment opportunities in the country. The promotional video shows Kazakhstan as a country with a stable macroeconomic environment and a favorable investment climate. For example, a rating of Ease Doing Business-2012 Kazakhstan ranks 47th place, up from 58th position, while in 2010 the republic was on the 63rd line," the press-service noted.



The agency noted that the broadcasting of the video will continue until November 15. During this time, the 30-second video about Kazakhstan will be shown on CNN for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Euronews TV channel will show the video in a worldwide broadcasting and Bloomberg will broadcast it in the U.S. and Europe. It is expected that this video will have more than 350 million households' worldwide coverage. Totally more than 1.1 thousand hits are planned.



In 2011 commissioned by the Investment Committee of Kazakhstan and KAZNEX INVEST another video was produced on investment opportunities of the country, which was aired on television channels CNN, BBC and Bloomberg last fall. As the results, the number of requests of foreign companies involved in business development in Kazakhstan increased, and there was a 1.5 fold increase in the number of visitors to the National Investment website www.invest.gov.kz, where you can view the last year's video.



