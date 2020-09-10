Threshold for withdrawal of pension savings will be recalculated in Kazakhstan

The minimum required amount on an account in the UAPF (sufficiency threshold) for the use of pension savings will be revised. This was reported by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the Ministry of Labor, the methodology for calculating the "sufficiency threshold" of pension savings will be determined by the Government. The ministry noted that this indicator will be revised annually, taking into account changes in the socio-economic and demographic conditions in the country.

It is assumed that the sufficiency threshold for pension savings will be recalculated for new recipients based on the emerging parameters (profitability, inflation, the size of the minimum payment, etc.). In this regard, the number of depositors who will be able to use pension savings for the specified goals will change," the ministry said in response to a request from Tengrinews.kz.

Now, the "sufficiency threshold" is considered the minimum required amount of pension savings for a depositor of a certain age, which, taking into account future regular pension contributions to the UAPF will provide pension payments for up to 82 years.





