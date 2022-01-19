Система Orphus

Timur Kulibayev steps down as Chairman of Atameken National Entrepreneurs Chamber

17.01.2022, 10:39 3146
Timur Kulibayev steps down as Chairman of Atameken National Entrepreneurs Chamber
Images | atameken.kz
Timur Kulibayev has stepped down from the post of the Chairman of the Board of Atameken National Entrepreneurs Chamber, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.
 
After 8-year-tenure Timur Kulibayev decided to leave that chamber. In his farewell address he noted that it was an honor and responsibility to helm the chamber. He expressed gratitude to the staff of the chamber and summed up results of his work there.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

144 projects launched in 2021 under Kazakh Industrialization Map

18.01.2022, 20:42 1591
144 projects worth KZT 1.3 tn were launched in 2021 under the Kazakhstan Industrialization Map. 12,900 permanent jobs were created, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry's press service said.
 
41 projects were realized in food industry, 26 in building industry, 18 in machine building,10 in chemical industry, 8 in light industry,3 in oil processing, 1 in pharmaceuticals, etc., Kazinform reports.
 
The most projects were developed in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl regions, the cities of Shymkent, Nur-Sultan and Almaty.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan adopted a plan to stabilize socio-economic situation

18.01.2022, 13:28 1671
Kazakhstan adopted a plan to stabilize socio-economic situation
At a government meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, the Plan of operational actions to stabilize the social and economic situation in the country was considered, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov and Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbaev made reports, the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Tuesday.
 
The plan of operational actions to stabilize the socio-economic situation in the country was prepared at the instruction of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The document contains a number of operational and short-term measures aimed at the security and comprehensive support of citizens and businesses, as well as the prompt stabilization of the socio-economic situation in the country.
 

During the implementation of the plan, first of all, assistance will be provided to the families of the killed citizens and the injured. Employees of law enforcement agencies and civil protection bodies are also provided with proper support from the state. All points of the plan relating to the Ministry of Internal Affairs are very important and must be implemented efficiently and promptly," A. Smailov said.

 
The Head of Government stressed that citizens and legal entities affected by the riots were granted a deferment to repay bank loans and microcredits until the end of the state of emergency by region.
 
NCE "Atameken" formed the Register of business entities affected by looting. According to the results of the work of the Government and regional commissions for elimination of the consequences of the riots, the necessary financial resources will be allocated from the republican and local budgets to compensate for the damage incurred. To reduce the burden on business, until February 1, 2022, tax and customs audits of state revenue authorities, as well as the issuance of notices on cameral control, will be suspended.
 
Together with NCE "Atameken" it is planned to develop and adopt a Program to increase the income of the population.
 

The issue of increasing people's incomes should be the most important for us. Any plan, any program should be aimed, first of all, at increasing the incomes of Kazakhstanis. At all levels of management, work efficiency will be assessed precisely by this indicator," A. Smailov said.

 
In order to reduce the level of youth unemployment, the terms of passage and wages will be increased within the framework of the Youth Practice and First Job projects.
 
The created public social fund "Kazakhstan Khalkyna" will allow children in need to receive timely and expensive medical services, medicines.
 
The Prime Minister instructed the first heads of state bodies and akims of the regions to take personal control over the implementation of the measures of the Operational Action Plan to stabilize the socio-economic situation in the country.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Damage from mass riots in Almaty to cost KZT 112 bln

17.01.2022, 20:16 3121
Images | facebook_Olga Ogapova
Damage from mass riots in Almaty will cost KZT 112 bln. Non-food stores are the most damaged among the small and medium business entities, deputy Mayor Iliyas Usserov said.
 
Damage from mass riots in Almaty will cost KZT 112 bln. Non-food stores are the most damaged among the small and medium business entities, Kazinform reports.
 
As of January 14, at a rough guess the damage cost approached KZT 112.6 bln. Nonfood stores sustained damage up to KZT 20.9 bln, groceries up to KZT 5.7 bln, arms shops some KZT 6.4 bln, etc. The large companies suffered damage up to KZT 25 bln.
 
He added that 20 administrative buildings, 10 police department stations, the airport building damage will cost over KZT 22.6 bln.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Head of Otbasy Bank forecast housing prices in 2022

22.12.2021, 17:08 55186
Head of Otbasy Bank forecast housing prices in 2022
Chairman of the Board of Otbasy Bank JSC Lyazzat Ibragimova at a briefing in the CCS announced a forecast of how housing prices may change in 2022, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

The real estate prices are now growing worldwide. Halyk Research conducted research based on the results of the first half of 2021, where it showed that both in Western Europe and in North America, including Canada and the United States, there was an increase in real estate prices. Even in countries such as Sweden, prices rose by more than 10 percent. If we assess the role of pension savings in the growth of real estate prices, then I think that about 1/4 of the factors played their role, because the number of transactions in 2021 was much more than in 2020," said the speaker.

 
She also said that 179,192 transactions this morning were carried out without mortgage, it was just a full buyout of housing.
 
In addition, Lyazzat Ibragimova expressed the opinion that the rate of growth in housing prices will decrease. There will be no 10 percent growth because the main use of pension savings will already end on April 1, 2022. Even now, all incoming applications are accepted for replenishment of deposits and repayment of mortgages, but not for a full redemption.
 
She also stressed that in Kazakhstan in recent years there has been a huge increase in the birth rate - more than 400,000 children, and over 60,000 new marriages are being registered.
 

The supply on the market is now very large, we are building about 15-17 million square meters. I think that the growth rate will decrease, but the actual price decline itself most likely will not take place, taking into account inflationary processes. I would not give such a forecast," concluded the chairman of the board of Otbasy Bank JSC.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Average size of social benefits for disability and loss of breadwinner announced

14.12.2021, 15:06 174676
Average size of social benefits for disability and loss of breadwinner announced
From January to November 2021, 283.5 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget for the payment of state social benefits for disability, in case of loss of a breadwinner - 74 billion tenge, the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.
 
In November 2021, 25.6 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget for the payment of state social benefits for disability, and 7.6 billion tenge for the loss of a breadwinner, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
As of December 1, 2021, the number of recipients of state social benefits for disability is 520.8 thousand people, in case of loss of a breadwinner - 161.9 thousand people.
 
The amount of state social benefits for disability and loss of a breadwinner depends on the group and cause of disability, the number of dependents of the deceased breadwinner, as well as the subsistence level established by the Law "On the Republican Budget" for the corresponding financial year.
 
As of December 1, 2021, the average size of state social benefits for disability amounted to 49 198 tenge, state social benefits in case of loss of a breadwinner - 46 050 tenge.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Embezzlement of $ 15 m from Bank RBK: wanted person detained in Russia

10.12.2021, 15:11 253651
A suspect in embezzlement of 15 million US dollars of credit funds of Bank RBK JSC was detained in Russia, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Agency for Financial Monitoring of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 

V. Vlasov, wanted by the territorial department of the agency in Almaty, was detained in the Moscow region. A criminal case is being investigated against him on the fact of embezzlement of credit funds of Bank RBK JSC in the amount of 15 million US dollars. Hiding from criminal prosecution, V. Vlasov since 2018 year was on the international wanted list," the message says.

 
Currently, the wanted person is in custody of the internal affairs bodies of the Moscow region. The issue of his extradition to Kazakhstan is being resolved.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

KazMunayGas commented on situation with gasoline shortage in the south of Kazakhstan

10.12.2021, 14:08 253678
KazMunayGas commented on situation with gasoline shortage in the south of Kazakhstan
JSC NC KazMunayGas commented on the situation with gasoline in the south of the country, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of KazMunayGas.
 

On December 9, a number of media reported on the shortage of gasoline at gas stations in Shymkent and the Turkestan region. In this regard, NC KazMunayGas JSC declares that today all three Kazakhstani refineries are operating normally. Oil refining and production of petroleum products are carried out in excess of the plan approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Shymkent oil refinery produces about 6 thousand tons of gasoline per day," the message says.

 
It is noted that the shipment of gasoline from the plant is carried out in a timely manner according to requests from oil suppliers and is about 6 thousand tons per day, about 2 thousand tons of which are shipped to the Turkestan region. Thus, as for the Shymkent refinery, there is no reason for a shortage of gasoline in the region.
 
According to the dispatch and analytical center of KMG, as of December 10 this year, the reserves of AI-92 gasoline at the oil depots of the Turkestan region are 15.4 thousand tons, which is equal to the 12-day consumption of the region. In addition, the information of officials that the shortage of gasoline is associated with repairs at the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant does not correspond to reality, since the repair work at the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant was completed in October this year.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan to test national digital currency

09.12.2021, 11:00 281196
Kazakhstan to test national digital currency
This year Kazakhstan may launch a pilot project of its own national digital currency, Governor of the National Bank Erbolat Dossayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
At the regular Government’s session Erbolat Dossayev revealed that the National Bank has been busy implementing the program aimed at the development of digital infrastructure of Kazakhstan’s financial sector as well as introduction of financial innovations.
 
One of this year’s key initiatives in that respect, according to Dossayev, is the pilot project on introduction of the national digital currency, the digital tenge. The project is implemented together with the participants of the financial market and international partners.
 
The Governor of the National Bank stressed that this issue has been gaining momentum recently as many countries of the world started developing their own digital currencies.
 
He added that the prototype of a digital tenge platform has been completed and that final report on the results of the pilot project is set to be published on 15 December 2021.
 
The final decision on the necessity to introduce the digital tenge will be made in December 2022.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read