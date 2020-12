President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, approved the Republican Budget for 2021-2023, the Akorda press service reports.





Earlier, Majilis upheld the amendments of the Senate to the republican budget for 2021-2023.





Other proposals of the deputies were supported.









