Tokayev held talks with Chevron CEO

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Michael Wirth, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Corporation in video conference format.





During the meeting, they discussed the prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Chevron, the implementation of a number of projects in the hydrocarbon sector amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the situation on the global energy market.





The Head of State highly appreciated the cooperation with Chevron and its great contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s economy.





«Chevron has a strong presence in country’s energy sector, earning a reputation as a reliable partner in the implementation of Kazakhstan’s largest oil and gas projects, such as Tengiz and Karachaganak. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected the oil and gas industry, causing imbalance in supply and demand in the oil market and a decline in oil prices,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.













