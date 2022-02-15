Система Orphus

Tokayev instructed to accelerate return of assets to Kazakhstan, "regardless of persons and positions"

14.02.2022, 16:44 3436
The head of state received the chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The President was informed on the activities of the Agency for execution of his instructions.
 
In order to prevent the illegal withdrawal of capital, the department, together with financial regulators, has established enhanced monitoring of suspicious cross-border transfers.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed that this year the number of suspended suspicious transactions increased by 3 times, their total amount was about 150 billion tenge. These facts are under investigation. According to the Agency, there are no abnormal surges in the withdrawal of money abroad. On the contrary, the volume of funds transferred abroad this year decreased by 30%.
 
According to Zhanat Elimanov, control over the illegal export of cash currency has been strengthened together with the interested authorities. Violations were identified totaling about 5 million US dollars.
 
In addition, checks are ongoing at the Kazakh-Chinese border. For three weeks of work on the facts of illegal import of goods, 8 criminal and 24 administrative cases were initiated. As a result, despite the reduction in the volume of imports of goods, in January this year, the amount of customs payments and taxes received by the budget increased by 20% (from 26.6 to 31.7 billion tenge).
 
The Head of State was also informed about the work to resolve sensitive social problems. In particular, the Tariff project prevented unreasonable costs for 1.3 million citizens, which could lead to an increase in utility services by 17 billion tenge. 13 cases were initiated (for water supply - 8, gas supply - 3, heat supply - 2).
 
Within the framework of the year of children announced by the President, together with the Commissioner for Children's Rights, the Kamkor project is being implemented, aimed at protecting socially vulnerable groups of the population. As a result, the rights of 800 orphans were restored in 45 cases.
 
Following the meeting, the Head of State instructed the Chairman of the Agency to continue to take measures to counter the shadow economy. The President considers it necessary to pay special attention to the search for illegally obtained assets, including those abroad, as well as to intensify work on their return to Kazakhstan. All this work must be carried out regardless of persons and positions.
 
President amends law on international treaties

14.02.2022, 16:33 3551
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On international treaties of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.
 
Earlier the Senate endorsed the draft "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On international treaties of the Republic of Kazakhstan" approved by the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.
 
7 facilities for energy generation to be built in southern Kazakhstan

14.02.2022, 15:47 3721
Seven facilities for energy generation with a total capacity of over 3,050MW will be built in the southern parts of Kazakhstan until 2026, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Speaking at a briefing, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov, there are plans to construct seven facilities for energy generation with a total capacity of over 3,050MW in the southern parts by 2026. Some of them are said to be implemented via auctions, thus maximally reducing the load on tariff for end consumers.
 
Also, according to him, to ensure the sustainable operation of energy system and fully provide the country's economy with electricity the Energy Ministry has signed 13 investment agreements with the active energy producing organizations within which the measures are to be carried out to reconstruct and expand generation equipment.
 

As a result of the agreements, it is planned to commission additional electric power amounting to 1,600MW, with coal and gas accounting for 950MW and 650MW of power, respectively. The work on their further signing so as to maintain the operating condition if energy equipment is ongoing," said the minister.

 
He went on to say that as part of the hydropower development plan it is planned to commission nearly 1,500MW of electric power before 2030.
 
Energy volume consumed by miners in Kazakhstan

14.02.2022, 14:53 3336
Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov at a briefing at the CCS announced the amount of energy consumed by Kazakhstani miners, Kazpradva.kz correspondent reports.
 
Akchulakov explained that the main reason for the growth in demand was the activity of digital mining entities. He also noted that cryptocurrency mining is an extremely energy-intensive process.
 

At the same time, individual models of equipment that are used in this process consume about 2.5-3 kW / h, which exceeds the energy consumption of a three-room apartment by 8 times. This is a fairly large indicator. In order to prevent serious consequences associated with limiting supply of electricity to the population, the System Operator is taking all necessary measures on a daily basis. The Ministry of Energy has amended some regulatory legal acts in the field of the electric power industry," the speaker said.

 
The Minister recalled that the Head of State instructed to take measures to identify and conduct verification activities in relation to illegally operating subjects of digital mining.
 

Currently, an appropriate action plan, active measures are being developed, and they are aimed at combating the so-called "shadow "subjects of digital mining," the Minister of Energy concluded.

 
Russian companies are among top 5 leading investors in Kazakh economy - Tokayev

10.02.2022, 21:45 18261
Russian companies are among the top five leading investors in the Kazakh economy, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Given the huge potential of mutual cooperation mutual desire to strengthen political, economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian ties has been confirmed," said Tokayev during a joint statement for media reps following the talks.

 
According to the Kazakh Head of State, the sides agreed to maintain the positive trend in mutual trade.
 

It is true that despite the quarantine measures the highest result in trade was reached last year - $21bn. Russian companies are among the top five leading investors in the Kazakh economy. The total amount of investment succeeded $17bn," said the Kazakh President.

 
Notably, today, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin held high-level talks considering the prospects for the development of multifaceted strategic partnership between the countries in Moscow.
 
Information about accounts of Kazakhstanis in the USA will be available

10.02.2022, 12:10 18066
The Senate at the plenary session ratified the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the United States of America on the improvement of international tax discipline, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 
As noted earlier, all foreign financial institutions that do international business with US financial institutions are required by law to report US taxpayer account information.
 
The document affects the activities of financial institutions, including credit institutions, insurance, brokerage and other similar companies. If one does not join this regime, 30% of the transfer amount may be withheld from international bank transfers if the recipient of the payment is a US taxable person, and the funds transferred are income related to investments in the US.
 
Financial institutions that have acceded to the Agreement will be required to identify and disclose information about all US individuals and legal entities that have opened accounts in Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakhstan takes lead in food supplies to Uzbekistan

10.02.2022, 11:48 18546
Kazakhstan takes lead in food supplies to Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan takes the lead in food supplies to Uzbekistan according to the results of the current year, Kazinform reports.
 
As the Uzbek State Statistics Committee reports, last year food imports came generally from the countries such as Kazakhstan (34.1%), Russia (27.3%), Brazil (11.2%), Belarus (3.6%), and Ukraine (2.25%).
 
Food imports from Kazakhstan in 2020 hit USD 867.3 mln against USD 996.5 mln in 2021. The share of Kazakhstan in food imports of Uzbekistan reached 34.1%, it said in a statement.
 
Mainly demand falls on Kazakhstani crops up 65.1% of total amount of imports, flour (9.3%) and vegetable oil (8%).
 
Alikhan Smailov to head board of directors at Baiterek Holding

09.02.2022, 16:02 21301
The new board of directors of the Baiterek National Managing Holding has been elected, Kazinform cites its press service.
 
Alikhan Smailov is appointed the chairman of the board of directors, Kazakh PM; Roman Sklyar is the member of the board of directors, 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan; Timur Suleemenov is the member of the board of directors, 1st Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan; Alibek Kuantyrov is the member of the board of directors, National Economy Minister; Kairbek Uskenbayev is the member of the board of directors, Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister; Yerulan Zhamaubayev is the member of the board of directors, Finance Minister; Yerbol Karashukeyev is the member of the board of directors, Agriculture Minister; Klaus Mangold is the member of the board of directors, independent director; Thomas Mirow is the member of the board of directors, independent director; Philip Yeo is the member of the board of directors, independent director.
 
The board consists of 10 directors, 3 of them are independent. The board members are elected by the only shareholder.
 
Mining tax set to be raised in Kazakhstan

08.02.2022, 15:39 24316
Mining tax set to be raised in Kazakhstan
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to raise the mining tax in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
During the extended session of the Kazakh Government, Kazakh President Tokayev stated the importance of detecting all mining farms, checking tax and customs issues, studying in detail agreements based on which technical specs were obtained as well as other aspects of their operations. He wanted the implementation of the tasks to be reported before March 15.
 

I once again draw the attention to the fact that the State is not against "white" mining but those that are willing to work in the sphere must have the license, get electricity at adequate rates, declare revenues and pay taxes, launch "green" energy projects. The mining tax is also to be raised as the current rate - 1 tenge per kilowatt of power - is very low. I instruct the Government the tax to be raised multiple times in the shortest term," said the President.

 
In this regard, the Head of State charged to develop a full package of decisions to regulate and develop digital mining.
 
