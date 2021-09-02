Tokayev instructed to increase export of manufacturing industry to $ 24 billion by 2025

Images | karatu.ru

Kazakhstan's medium-term goal is to increase manufacturing exports to $ 24 billion by 2025, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

We need to continue working to diversify the economy, expand the range of goods production and the geography of exports. At the end of 2020, for the first time in 10 years of industrialization, the contribution of the manufacturing industry to the development of the economy exceeded the share of the mining industry. The medium-term goal is to increase exports of the manufacturing industry by one and a half times to $ 24 billion by 2025, and labor productivity by 30%," he said.













