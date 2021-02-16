Tokayev instructed to put an end to financial pyramids

During the meeting with the leadership of the General Prosecutor's Office, prosecutor's offices of regions and cities of republican status, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev broached the financial pyramids problem and instructed to coordinate the actions of law enforcement bodies in this direction.





Many of our fellow citizens are defrauded by financial pyramids. There are more than 17 000 injured parties in one criminal suit alone. The fraudsters repeatedly carry out the same type of transactions and only then get lost," Tokayev said.





With timely detection of such suspicious activity, the President noted, it would be possible to save many people from rash steps and ensure the inevitability of punishment for fraudsters.





“Information resources of financial monitoring could help in it. Therefore, full cooperation should be established with them to suppress crimes in this area. In general, the prosecutor's office in such matters should be as active and proactive as possible," Tokayev emphasized.





He also called for coordination of the actions of law enforcement bodies within the framework of their functions.





It is a big mistake to borrow powers from each other, to unleash a kind of tug of war. It is clear that no one wants to lose powers. But it is not personal ambitions and departmental interests that should be put at the forefront, but the interests of the whole society and the state. In this regard, it is necessary to reformat the Coordination Council’s activities. Its task is to coordinate reforms in the internal affairs bodies, financial monitoring and anti-corruption service, seeking new approaches to improve the work of the entire law enforcement system," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.













