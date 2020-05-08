Tokayev instructs to consider additional measures to ensure stability of financial market

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, has instructed the regulators to consider additional measures to ensure stability of the financial market, reports the state publication.

By my order the National Bank and the agency for regulation and development of financial market are considering additional measures to ensure stability of the financial market," said Tokayev.

He marked, the banking system is an important part of the financial market.

The Government, the business and simple depositors are interested in stable work of the banks. Banks will not be supported for nothing. It is one of the ways of development of national economy. Now banks are able to provide uninterrupted services. The work of the fund of deposits guaranteeing is stable. The National Bank has been controlling the situation. Thus, there is no threat for safeguard of assets," said the president.













