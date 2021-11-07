Tokayev listed consequences of diesel fuel shortage in October

In October, the country faced a shortage of diesel fuel. This situation influenced not only the increase in the cost of diesel fuel, but also created problems for transport companies, KTZ and also created risks to ensure the stable operation of utilities and road services, " Tokayev said on Thursday during a meeting on the development of single-industry towns in Ekibastuz.
Source: KazTAG
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.