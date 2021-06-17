Tokayev: National projects should become instruments of change

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Kairat Kelimbetov, the presidential press office said on Wednesday.

The President was briefed on development of national projects in healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, ensuring sustainable economic growth, regional development, innovation and science, as well as the agro-industrial complex.

Tokayev noted that national projects should become instruments of change with specific indicators helping in the improvement of Kazakhstanis’ life.

The agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms, scheduled next month, was examined.

The President was also informed about the current activities of the Astana International Financial Center, work on development of financial technologies and innovations, attracting portfolio and direct investments.













