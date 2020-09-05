Tokayev set a number of tasks to Abylkassymova for further development of financial market

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard the report of Madina Abylkassymova, Chairman of the Agency for regulation and development of the financial market, the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard information about the state of the financial market in the current year and the execution of the instructions of the Head of State to ensure the stability of the financial sector, the regulatory measures taken to stimulate lending to the economy and prevention of excessive growth of consumer loans.

According to Madina Abylkassymova, as part of the implementation of the Address of the Head of State, the Agency, together with the Government, will provide support to small and medium-sized businesses in the affected sectors of the economy by subsidizing interest rates of up to 6% per annum for the final borrower under the terms of the Business Roadmap - 2025.

The Chairman of the Agency also reported to the President on the preparation of legislative initiatives aimed at improving the insurance and stock markets. Within the framework of the bill on improving the insurance market, the population's access to pension and investment insurance products will be expanded, which will ensure the growth of citizens' savings. In addition, measures will be taken to expand entrepreneurs' access to funding in the securities market.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, having positively assessed the Agency's activities, set a number of specific tasks for further development of the financial market.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.