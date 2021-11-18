Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the European Union exceeded $ 19 billion in eight months

Turnover between Kazakhstan and the European Union has exceeded $19 billion in eight months, said the press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration.
Trade turnover amounted to $ 19.2 billion in January-August 2021, which was 15.6% higher than in the same period in 2020 ($ 16.2 billion). Exports amounted to $ 15.3 billion, imports - $ 3.9 billion. Trade amounted to $ 23.7 billion in 2020, which was 24.5% lower than in 2019 ($ 31.4 billion)," according to a report following the meeting of the Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov with the chairman of the delegation of the European Parliament for Central Asia Fulvio Martushello, held in Brussels.
The decline was associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Source: KazTAG
