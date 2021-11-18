Система Orphus

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the European Union exceeded $ 19 billion in eight months

17.11.2021, 13:24 22951
Turnover between Kazakhstan and the European Union has exceeded $19 billion in eight months, said the press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration.
 

Trade turnover amounted to $ 19.2 billion in January-August 2021, which was 15.6% higher than in the same period in 2020 ($ 16.2 billion). Exports amounted to $ 15.3 billion, imports - $ 3.9 billion. Trade amounted to $ 23.7 billion in 2020, which was 24.5% lower than in 2019 ($ 31.4 billion)," according to a report following the meeting of the Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov with the chairman of the delegation of the European Parliament for Central Asia Fulvio Martushello, held in Brussels.

 
The decline was associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: KazTAG


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s yearly capacity set to reach 80mln tons

16.11.2021, 12:30 40771
Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s yearly capacity set to reach 80mln tons
Images | Kazinform
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated expectations regarding increase in the capacity of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.
 

Since 2001 over 745 million tons of oil have been exported to world markets via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. Its capacity rose by almost 2.5 times to up to 67mln tons per year," Tokayev said at a solemn meeting of the members of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium to mark 25 years since the signing of the shareholder agreement.

 
According to President Tokayev addressed, the figure is set to be increased to up to 80mln tons per year by 2023.
 

In general, the Consortium is a key element of oil and gas complex of Kazakhstan contributing to the economic development and well-being of the citizens," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan extends ban on fuel exports for another half-year

12.11.2021, 14:08 101710
Kazakhstan extends ban on fuel exports for another half-year
Kazakhstan extends the ban on the export of gasoline, diesel fuel, and some petroleum products by road for another six months, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan said in a statement on Friday.
 

To prevent a shortage of oil products, the Ministry of Energy has developed a joint order "On some issues of export of oil products from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan", which provides for the introduction of a six-month ban on the export of gasoline, diesel fuel and certain types of oil products by road," the message says.

 
The ban does not apply to the export of lubricating oils and to the cases of the export of petroleum products in gas tanks of vehicles provided by the manufacturer, as well as the export of fuels and lubricants in separate containers with a volume of no more than 20 liters.
 
Source: Kazpravda.kz
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

National Bank announced planned pilot launch of National Payment System of Kazakhstan

11.11.2021, 18:40 118450
National Bank announced planned pilot launch of National Payment System of Kazakhstan
Images | inbusiness.kz
The launch of a part of the National Payment System of Kazakhstan in a pilot mode will take place in November-December 2021 chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dosayev said.
 

The launch of the components of the national payment system will be carried out in a pilot mode in November-December 2021," he said.

 
In his words, the technical readiness of the National Payment System was ensured I October. Within the framework of the Interbank Payment Card System , an infrastructure for processing card transactions has been created and now it is being integrated with international payment systems: Visa, Mastercard, Union Pay.

Source: KazTAG


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read