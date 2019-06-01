Turkish businessmen to invest $125 mln in construction of artificial islands in the Caspian Sea

Baku. July 12. Kazakhstan Today - Turkish businessman Ali Agaoglu join the project implemented by the Caspian Sea Khazar Islands as an investor, Kazakhstan Today reports.



During the talks held recently in Baku, it was reached a preliminary agreement to invest in the project in a team, led by a Turkish businessman, Azeri-Press Agency informs, citing Haji Ibragimov, the head of the Group Avesta, which is implementing the project.



"Our next meeting on the issue will be held on 19 - 20, July in Istanbul", he said.



According to previous agreement, Turkish businessmen to invest in the Khazar Islands 100 million manats ($125 million).



