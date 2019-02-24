UAE and Kazakhstan celebrate cooperation

Abu Dhabi. November 20. Kazakhstan Today - The UAE and Kazakhstan celebrated 20 years of diplomatic relations with the completion of a Dh92 million maternity hospital in Kazakhstan.



According to The National, the UAE online edition, "in a seminar at the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, the Kazakhstan ambassador to the UAE, Asker Musinov, said: "The construction of a US$25million maternity hospital by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa in Shymkent city is complete, along with the largest mosque in the southern Kazakhstan province."



"Mr Musinov emphasised that the Kazakh president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, viewed the UAE as one of its most important strategic partners in the region," the article says.



"The deputy director of the Department of Asian Affairs, at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Salem Al Merri, echoed the Kazakh envoy's message of goodwill," according to the article.



