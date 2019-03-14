UAPF's pension assets exceeded KZT9tln

Following the past year, the amount of pension funds of the UAPF subject to the National Bank was KZT9.38 trillion, and increased by 20.6% or KZT1.60 trillion since the onset of 2018, a press office of the UAPF has informed.





In 2018, the UAPF’s pension assets had been invested for total KZT1.46 trillion under market conditions within the areas approved by Kazakhstan’s Council for National Fund Management.





As January 1, 2019, the share of assets in foreign currency has made up 32.8% of the total pension savings of the UANF.





Following 2018, the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund’s return on pension assets was 11.27%, above the inflation level (5.3%), thus the real asset returns totaled at 5.97%.









