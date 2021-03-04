Unified excise taxes on tobacco products in EAEU to be harmonized

Excise rates on tobacco products in the EAEU will be harmonized. Ratification of the relevant Agreement on the principles of tax policy in the excise taxes on tobacco products of the Eurasian Economic Union member states was approved by Majilis at the plenary session.





As the Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev explained, the draft Agreement provides for the application from 2024 of the indicative rate and ranges of deviations from it.





The convergence of excise rates will start from 2024. Every five years, a single indicative rate and a range of deviations from it will be established. The indicative rate for cigarettes in 2024 is set in national currency at an amount equivalent to 35 euros per 1000 pieces," the Minister said.





According to him, in order to achieve harmonization, the actual rates of excise taxes on cigarettes may deviate in 2024 from the indicative rate, but by no more than 20 percent up or down.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.