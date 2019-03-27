Uranium One's total production rose 23% to 3.1 million pounds

Vancouver. November 7. Kazakhstan Today - Uranium One Inc. announced its third quarter financial results on Monday and said total production rose 23% to 3.1 million pounds from 2.5 million pounds in the year earlier period.



According to the press release, published on StockHouse, Uranium One is a Toronto-based company with assets in Kazakhstan, the United States and Australia.



"We are well-positioned to take advantage of projected higher uranium prices with our diversified and low cost production portfolio and our strategy of remaining an unhedged producer,'' said Uranium One Chief Executive Officer Chris Sattler in a press release.



The company posted a net loss of $61.6 million or 6 cents a share in the quarter. That compared to a net profit of $45.8 million or 5 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue in the quarter was $142.6 million, down from $157.7 million in the year ago period.



Down 1% Monday to $2, Uranium One has a market cap of $1.9 billion, based on 957.2 million shares outstanding. The 52-week range is $3.45 and $1.98.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.