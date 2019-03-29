Vietnam to begin negotiations with Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia on free trade agreement

Almaty. August 30. Kazakhstan Today - Vietnam is to begin negotiations with Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia towards a free trade agreement in September as a potential first step towards the nation joining their tripartite customs union, Kazakhstan Today reports.



According to bernama.com, Malaysian National News Agency, during recent meetings, Russia and Vietnam agreed to aim for substantially increased bilateral trade and investment, to USD5bn by 2015, and to USD10bn by 2020. Bilateral trade rose to approximately USD3bn in 2011, growth of 55% year-on-year, with similarly strong growth posted during the first half of 2012. During the meeting, Russia committed to considering Vietnam's bid, subject to the approval of Kazakhstan and Belarus. Agreements were signed to increase cooperation in trade and legal affairs.



Membership for Vietnam would be a marked shift in policy for the customs union as Vietnam neither shares a border with any of the nations, nor is it a member of the Commonwealth of Independent States, made up of ex-Soviet nations.



A free trade agreement for Vietnam along the lines proposed would place the nation in a strong position to act as a trade hub in Asia for entities in ex-Soviet states, due to the preferential trade tariffs and market access that would be embodied in the agreement.



