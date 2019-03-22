Almaty. September 18. Kazakhstan Today - The volume of export of Kazakhstan increased by 10% in the first half of the year comparing to the same period of the previous year.



"As a result of the first half of the year, export of Kazakhstan made USD 46.8 bln which a 10% increase comparing to the same period of the previous year," the Prime Minister's official website quotes the press service of "Kaznex Invest".



As "Kaznex Invest" JSC reports, the export of end products made 11.7 billion U.S. dollars over the first half of this year. This is 22% more than in the corresponding period of 2011. The share of non-primary export reached 25.05%.



In the context of regions, the share of export of processed goods to the European Union member states made 2.6 billion dollars, to China - 2.1 bln dollars, to Russia and Belarus - 1.8 billion dollars. Mostly, these products are ferroalloys, oil products, associated gas, refined cooper, uranium and zinc.



It should be noted that export of flour increased by 74% and made 317 mln US dollars. The increase is seen in traditional markets of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan.



The volume of yellow phosphorus increased by 4%. The volume of export of this product reached USD 84.5 mln in the first six months of this year. As a result of 2011, Kazakhstan was the first in terms of the volume of export of yellow phosphorus.



