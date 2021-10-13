Volume of Kazakhstan’s exports to Iran may exceed $162 mln

A two-day Trade and Economic Mission of Kazakhstan started in the Iranian capital, Tehran.
According to the press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration, dozens of Kazakhstani machine building, food, pharmaceutical, and construction materials companies are to showcase their export potential at the event.
In his remarks at the Kazakh-Iranian Business Forum within the framework of the event Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev noted that Kazakhstan gradually implements its strategic goals aimed at the development of trade and economic relations of the country by integrating hundreds of SMEs with external markets.
Last year the coronavirus restrictions had a negative impact on Kazakhstan-Iran two-way trade as it dropped by 37%. However, in the past eight months of this year we were able to increase the volume of last year’s trade turnover. This speaks loads about the potential of trade between our countries," Kairat Torebayev stressed.
Based on a recent analysis, it was revealed that the volume of Kazakhstan’s exports to Iran may potentially reach up to $162.3 million.
Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Trade and Integration welcomed the negotiations on turning the interim agreement on a free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union member states into a full-fledged one which will boost trade turnover between our countries.
Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Iran Askhat Orazbai added that the interest of the Iranian business in Kazakhstan’s Trade and Economic Mission demonstrates huge mutual interest of the countries in developing the trade and economic ties.
Over the past year Iranian investors attracted $4.3 million of direct investment into Kazakhstan’s economy. The figure has amounted to $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. A host of new projects is being implemented. For instance, Iran signed a contract with the Kazakh side to build a commercial and logistics complex on the territory of the Aktau Sea Port," Ambassador Orazbai.
In conclusion, it was noted that there are all necessary mechanisms in place to step up Kazakhstan-Iran cooperation.
National Fund assets decrease, Dossayev
The National Fund assets decreases due to market correction, National Bank Chairman Yerbolat Dosayev told the Government sitting.
The key trends at the world markets as signals of the U.S. Federal Reserve System incentives program curtailing and market correction led to a decrease in international reserves of the country. The assets of the National Bank hit USD 55 bln at the close of September reducing by USD 1.9 bln for a month," he added.
USD 913 mln was sold to provide targeted and guaranteed transfers for USD 392 bln. The National Fund revenues made KZT 135 bln, as well as USD 259 mln or KZT 110 bln in equivalent. The investment revenue of the National Fund for September this year made (-) USD 1.20 bln or (-) 2.11% due to correction.
As of October 11 the National Fund investment revenue partly retrieved to reach USD 250 mln since the start of the month.
National project for sustainable growth to attract T15.5 trillion of private investments
T15.5 trillion in private investment is planned to be attracted to the national project of Kazakhstan "Sustainable economic growth aimed at improving the welfare of people in Kazakhstan", Aset Irgaliyev, Minister of National Economy said.
The total amount of funding for the national project is T15.9 trillion, including T402 billion in the republican budget. It is expected to attract T15.5 trillion of private investment," Irgaliyev said.
The share of budgetary funds in the national project will make about 2.5%.
According to the minister, the national project is aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth at a level of at least 5% by 2025.
Dossayev: Inflation accelerated in 13 regions, diesel fuel shortage affects other goods
Inflation accelerated in 13 out of 17 regions of Kazakhstan in September, Yerbolat Dossayev, Chairman of the National Bank said.
Over the past month, annual inflation has accelerated in 13 out of 17 regions. At the same time, in six regions it exceeds 9%," he said.
The accumulated rise in prices for socially significant food products decreased from a maximum of 10.4% in August to 9.6% in September. However, according to the results of the first week of October, prices soared again to 9.9%.
The rise in prices for diesel fuel amounted to 3.8%, and in some regions exceeded 10%. The shortage of diesel fuel, according to the head of the National Bank, boosts inflationary pressure and indirectly affects other goods.