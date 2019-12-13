Volume of non-cash payments amounts to KZT1.5 trillion

The Financiers Association of Kazakhstan presented a statistics overview related to non-cash payments as of October the current year.

In October 2019, the volume of non-cash payments via bank cards used in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan amounted to KZT1 512.6 billion which is 2.7 times more than in October last year.

Almaty remains the absolute leader in the volume of non-cash transactions with the use of payment cards.

The share of non-cash transactions in the total volume of operations (non-cash payment and cash withdrawal through ATM) increased in October to 53%.

Meanwhile, the "average ticket" on non-cash payments using cards decreased in October, while the average amount of withdrawal at an ATM is 3.7 times higher.

It should be noted that the growth of cashless payments continues to contribute to the increase in online purchases of the population. Thus, the volume of payments on the Internet in October amounted to KZT1,188 billion having increased by 13.2% over the month.

At the same time, payments through POS-terminals also increased however the growth rate is much lower. Thus, the volume of payments through POS-terminals in October amounted to KZT305.3 billion which is 5.4% higher compared to September, while the growth in annual terms was 27.4%.

