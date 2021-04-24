"We are far behind": Tokayev on development of petrochemicals

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, spoke about the development of oil and gas chemistry in Kazakhstan at a meeting on socio-economic development of the Atyrau region, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In February, at a meeting with the management of the concessionaire companies, I gave instructions to approve the Plan for full development of Kashagan by the end of 2021. I ask the Government to keep this issue under control and not to delay the deadline.





Great expectations for development of the regional economy are associated with oil and gas chemistry. Here we are lagging far behind. But this industry is the basis of the future economy of the region and the entire country," said the Head of State.





The President noted that the effectiveness of the SEZ "National Industrial Petrochemical Techno-park" raises many questions.





The construction of the infrastructure of the SEZ has not been completed. Since 2015, 162 billion tenge has been allocated for development of the SEZ, however, only one project has been launched! Large projects for production of polypropylene and polyethylene have not yet been implemented, because investors have not been found and markets have not been identified. The Government and the Samruk-Kazyna Fund should accelerate the implementation of these projects. Almasadam Maidanovich (Satkaliyev, Chairman of the Board of the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC - editor's note), I ask you to consider projects in the field of oil and gas chemistry as a priority in the work of the Fund. Take all the work in this direction under special control", - concluded Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.













