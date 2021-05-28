We may face staff shortages in electric power industry - President

At the meeting on electric power industry development, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the shortage of workers in this area.





There are not enough electricians, high-voltage line repairmen, and other specialists in working professions. And this is despite the fact that there are 24 universities in Kazakhstan that train personnel for the energy industry," Tokayev said.

According to him, the average age of engineering and technical personnel is about 50. In addition, this situation is also complicated by insufficient level of average wages.





As a result, staff turnover in 2015-2020 increased from 4% to 15%. This issue needs to be addressed promptly, otherwise we may face staff shortage in the near future. I ask the Government to take measures to build professional staff potential of the industry and ensure competitive remuneration," the President tasked.













