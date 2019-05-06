Western Europe - Western China reconstruction underway in Kazakhstan

Almaty. November 6. Kazakhstan Today - The reconstruction of the Western Europe - Western China international motorway is well underway.



According to Caspionet, one of the biggest parts of the international transport corridor stretching for 812 kilometers runs through the Kyzylorda region with more than 22-thousand road builders working on site. Both domestic and foreign experts are overseeing the quality of work being done on the road. Five general and twenty-four subcontractors are currently building the Kyzylorda highway.



"Two asphalt-concrete plants and an asphalt and stone crushing plant are in operation here. We are using new high technologies going in line with international standards," Ospan Nakipov, contracting organization representative said.



"It is not just a road. It consists of many complex components, which greatly improves its quality. I am convinced the motorway will serve people for a long time," Kozhabai Molzhanov, builder said.



The full completion of the Kazakhstan section of the road and its commissioning is scheduled for 2015.



