Whether bad credit records of Kazakhstanis affect withdrawal of pension savings

The head of Otbasy Bank, Lyazzat Ibragimova, said at a briefing in the CCS, how bad credit records affect the ability to withdraw pension savings.





A bad credit record is not a reason for refusal to receive lump-sum pension payments. These things are absolutely not interconnected. A client's credit record will be taken into account only if pension funds are used for mortgage lending," the speaker explained.





Lyazzat Ibragimova noted that many second-tier banks look at how the debt was repaid earlier, at the so-called credit records.





I can specify for Otbasy Bank. We consider the credit records to be positive in the absence of overdue debt, that is, even if you paid off the delay yesterday. We do not consider past relations with other second-tier banks," added the head of Otbasy Bank.





Recall, on September 1, 2020, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaking with a message to the people at a joint meeting of the Houses of Parliament, said that Kazakhstanis will be able to use part of their pension savings from 2021 for medical treatment or purchase of housing.













