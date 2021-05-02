World Bank: Poverty in Kazakhstan has grown to 14% over the past four years

photo: 123ru.net

Poverty in Kazakhstan has almost tripled over the past four years, from 6% in 2016 to 14% in 2020, the World Bank reports.

Kazakhstan's GDP fell from 4.1% in 2019 to 2.6% in 2020, while the poverty rate increased from 6% in 2016 to 14% in 2020," the report reads.

Economic growth slowed down in Kazakhstan after 2009. Today, the economy of Kazakhstan lags behind in some key indicators of the development of innovation and competitiveness, and the level of development of professional skills in the country is lower than in the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

In Kazakhstan, according to the World Bank, there is a serious inequality in the development of human capital in the region, gender and socio-economic status.

