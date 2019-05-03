WTI crude oil slightly up

The crude oil prices went up during Monday's trading sessions on the exchanges of London and New York.

On London-based ICE Futures, the price of Brent crude oil to be delivered in June rose by $0.39 to $71.96 a barrel.

The value of a WTI crude futures contract for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) was up $0.2 to $63.5 per barrel.

