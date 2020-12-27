Yerzhan Kazanbayev appointed Vice Minister of Trade and Integration

By the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazanbayev Yerzhan was appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Kazanbayev Yerzhan was born in 1983 in Almaty. In 2006 he graduated from the Almaty Technological University, in 2008 - from the University of Aberdeen (Great Britain).





He began his career in 2008 as a compliance controller of Express Bank JSC. He also worked in commercial structures.





In 2010-2012 – acting expert, expert of the Investment Policy Department of the Investment Policy Department of the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In 2012-2013 - head of the department for financial support of entrepreneurship of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In 2013 - head of the department of state commitments management policy of the Department of State Commitments Management Policy and Development of the Financial Sector of the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning.





In 2013-2016 - deputy director of the Department for development of sectors of economy of the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In 2016-2019 - director of the Department for development of sectors of economy of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





From July 2019 to the present - deputy head of the Department of socio-economic monitoring of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





By the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askaruly Azamat was relieved of his post as Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan according to the submitted application.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.