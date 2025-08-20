12.08.2025, 12:00 721
The Kazakh Tazy made its world premiere at the World Dog Show 2025 in Helsinki
Images | Ministry of Ecology and natural resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan
relevant news
18.07.2025, 11:33 35886
Expedition 'Journey to the Heart of Eurasia'
As part of the Central Asia route, the participants of the expedition 'Journey to the Heart of Eurasia' visited one of the oldest cities in Tajikistan, Khujand. Here they visited a grandiose museum and cultural complex, the architecture of which impressed the expedition with its oriental grandeur.
The familiarization with this museum gave the participants the opportunity to touch the cultural evolution of the region - from ancient Sogdiana to the Soviet era and the modern national revival.
After that, the expedition went to Istaravshan, a city with more than 2,000 years of history, once known as Ustrushana.
Despite its modern reconstruction, the city retains the authentic atmosphere of an ancient city-state.
These places added a new meaning to the route, connecting the past and the present, the architecture and the spirit of the people, their poetry, strength, and dignity.
29.05.2025, 12:20 130876
Kolsay Lakes - Emerald Pearls of Kazakhstan's Nature
Kolsay Lakes are one of the most picturesque places in Kazakhstan, attracting tourists with their pristine beauty and unique nature. Located in the Almaty region, not far from the border with Kyrgyzstan, the three Kolsay lakes, spread out in a picturesque mountain valley of the Tien Shan, are often called "pearls of the Northern Tien Shan".
Each of the lakes is located at a different altitude - from 1,800 to 2,850 meters above sea level. The water here is amazingly clear and a rich turquoise color, reflecting the spruce forests, rocks and sky. Thanks to the clean mountain air and silence, the Kolsay Lakes have become a popular destination for ecotourism, hiking, camping and fishing.
09.05.2025, 12:54 173356
Victory Day is celebrated in Almaty
01.05.2025, 22:14 186451
Kazakhstan celebrated the Day of People's Unity
Images | Akimat of Almaty
The Day of People's Unity in Kazakhstan is a national holiday and is a day off. The holiday has been celebrated since 1996. On October 18, 1995, a decree was signed declaring May 1 as the Day of People's Unity in Kazakhstan, thereby canceling the celebration of International Workers' Solidarity Day.
According to the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, about 130 ethnic groups live in peace and harmony in the republic. The unity of the people is an indicator of a strong and prosperous state, the basis of which is tolerance and intercultural dialogue.
09.04.2025, 20:34 215996
Magical Flowering Of Apricots In Almaty
Images | instagram.com/dots_foto
When there are still bare branches around, and pink-and-white clouds are already flashing on the trees. This fleeting holiday lasts only a few days, and every year I wait for these moments to take new photos," Almaty photographer Dmitry Dotsenko wrote on his Instagram page.
28.03.2025, 10:19 239021
Humanoid robots attract attention at 2025 ZGC Forum Annual Conference
Images | Xinhua/Ju Huanzong
Themed "New Quality Productive Forces and Global Technology Cooperation," this year's Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) Annual Conference showcases the latest technologies and products on humanoid robots, Xinhua reports.
22.03.2025, 15:44 253981
How Nauryz is celebrated in Kazakhstan
Images | Akimat of Astana
Nauryz is one of the most ancient holidays, symbolizing the arrival of spring and the New Year among the Turkic peoples, otherwise it is called the holiday of spring renewal.
18.03.2025, 17:17 260391
Kazakhstan Hosts Fashion Shows of National Clothes
Images | gov.kz
This year, as part of the celebration of Nauryz Meiramy, March 18 was approved as the Day of National Clothes.
Kazakh national clothing is an important and integral attribute of Kazakh culture. The national identity of the Kazakh people retains its uniqueness, distinguishing our people from other nations.
Bright events dedicated to the Day of National Clothes were held in the cities of Kazakhstan, which demonstrated the richness of Kazakh culture and traditions.
