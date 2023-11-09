07.11.2023, 12:05 4216
16 new draft laws to be developed by Government of Kazakhstan in 2024
The draft plan of the Cabinet of Ministers' legislative work plan for 2024 was considered at the regular Government session of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Justice Azamat Yeskaraev reported that next year it is planned to develop bills aimed at the development of digital technologies, social sphere, intellectual property, innovation, space industry and others. At the same time, two documents - the Digital Code and the bill on endowment funds will be aimed at regulating previously unregulated social relations.
Thus, the Digital Code envisages the creation of a modern legal framework that meets the best international practices and takes into account the needs of the market and the interests of citizens in this area. In turn, the draft law on endowment funds is aimed at the development of education and science in accordance with the requirements of the time and ensuring sustainable financing of universities.
According to the Minister, a number of draft laws are derived from the Concept of Legal Policy until 2030. This includes the improvement of legislation on subsoil use.
At the same time, the development of a draft law on anti-money laundering and terrorism financing follows from the Concept of Financial Monitoring Development for 2022-2026.
In general, the draft plan has been prepared on the basis of instructions of the President, the leadership of the Government, strategic documents, proposals of state bodies and is aimed at solving urgent public problems.
As Prime Minister noted, for the next year the Government provides for the development of 16 draft laws, 8 of which are aimed at the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State. It is also planned to submit 4 independent bills to the Parliament.
Among them I would like to emphasize the draft of the new Digital Code. It will define unified approaches in the field of digitalization taking into account domestic experience and best world practices," Alikhan Smailov said.
In conclusion, he instructed the Government Apparatus to ensure that the draft Plan is submitted to the Head of State for approval.
08.11.2023, 19:17 1141
Kazakh President meets with Chairman of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Zhandos Shaimardanov
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Zhandos Shaimardanov, Kazinform Agency reports.
Shaimardanov presented the Kazakh President an analysis of the realization of structural and infrastructural reforms in the country’s economy, informed about the implementation of the program for reforming the national statistics and the instruction on transforming the National Statistics Bureau into a digital agency as well as reported on the development of the draft law on the issues of state statistics and data management.
Following the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State stressed the importance of the quality consideration of social and economic reforms and tasks to continue the work in this direction.
08.11.2023, 14:25 3676
Two U.S. companies may be shortlisted as Kazakhstan’s technology suppliers for NPP construction
Two U.S. companies may be shortlisted as technology suppliers for the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant, Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev said after the session of the Majilis, lower chamber of the Parliament, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Rosatom is one of the potential suppliers. As you know, France’s EDF, as well as South Korean, Chinese companies have submitted their applications. Besides, we additionally review applications from two U.S. companies - General Electric and NuScale, thus, we consider the technologies of installing small modular reactors, he said.
The minister said that final decision on the NPP construction would be taken after the nationwide referendum.
As I said earlier, decisions will be made after the referendum. Questions (for the referendum) will be formed in accordance with the constitutional legislation on the national referendum. We will inform you on the progress in that respect. As part of preparations for the referendum, the Ministry of Energy provided its experts and basic information for the groups leaving for the regions to meet with the population and explain the government’s position on the construction of the NPP in Kazakhstan, the minister added.
08.11.2023, 09:07 4051
Kazakhstan to accelerate 5G implementation and connect 2,000 rural schools to Starlink high-speed internet service
The issues of introduction of 5G technology and provision of schools in remote communities with high-speed Internet were discussed at a meeting in the Government under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin reported that today in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent and regional centers telecom operators have installed more than 800 base stations 5G.
At the same time, for accelerated introduction of the technology it is required to eliminate a number of regulatory barriers that significantly affect the timing of the launch of communication stations. This concerns simplification of equipment installation procedures, harmonization of sanitary rules with international standards, timely provision of land plots, etc.
Alikhan Smailov reminded that on the instructions of the Head of State the work on introduction of 5G network in all cities of republican significance and regional centers should be completed by the end of 2025. In this regard, Prime Minister emphasized the need to promptly eliminate unnecessary administrative barriers and provide the population with high-quality high-speed Internet.
At the meeting it was also noted that in October this year in a test mode 10 rural schools were connected to broadband Internet via Starlink technology of SpaceX company. The speed of data transmission in this network reaches 200 Mbit/s.
In general, thus, it is planned to connect 2000 educational facilities in remote settlements of the republic to high-speed Internet. Delivery and maintenance of the relevant equipment will be carried out as part of this work.
Prime Minister stressed that in parallel with the introduction of modern communication networks it is necessary to pay attention to the development of educational programs for rural schools. In particular, through new digital formats and approaches it is possible to increase the involvement of students and the effectiveness of the educational process as a whole.
07.11.2023, 13:10 4256
New harvest to fully meet Kazakhstan needs in bread and flour
Within the framework of the harvesting campaign in Kazakhstan has already collected enough grain to fully meet the needs of the republic in bread and flour. This became known during the Government session of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
As reported by Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, the total harvested area of crops in the current year amounted to 24 million hectares, which is 652 thousand more than in 2022. To date, grain harvesting is being completed in all regions of the country. According to regional akimats, 16.9 million hectares (98.7%) have been harvested. With an average yield of 9.7 c/ha, 16.4 million tons of grain in initial weight, including 11.4 million tons of wheat, have been threshed.
In general, despite poor weather conditions, the expected gross grain harvest is 16 million tons. This, taking into account transient residues of 3 million tons is enough to fully provide the country with bread and flour.
At the same time, 4.3 million tons of vegetable crops, 3.5 million tons of potatoes and 1.6 million tons of oilseeds have been harvested in the republic, in particular, 747.5 thousand tons of sunflower have been threshed.
The Minister added that 426,000 tons of discounted diesel fuel at a price of 250 tenge per liter was allocated to agricultural organizations for timely harvesting work. In addition, given the current situation, it was decided to allocate an additional 62.5 thousand tons of discounted diesel fuel for drying grain and oilseeds.
Akims of Kostanay region Kumar Aksakalov, Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov, North Kazakhstan region Gauyez Nurmukhambetov and Deputy Akim of Karaganda region Baurzhan Assanov also told about the results of the harvesting campaign.
Prime Minister emphasized that the current year was very difficult for farmers. Dry and hot summer negatively affected the growth and formation of grain crops. Then, frequent and heavy rainfall further reduced yields and deteriorated the quality of grain.
The weather also hampered the harvest. The harvesting campaign was delayed. Of the wheat that arrived at elevators, about 40% was classified as ungraded. But Kazakhstanis will not be left without bread. Taking into account the carryover from last year, the harvest will be enough to fully satisfy the domestic market," Alikhan Smailov said.
He recalled that domestic farmers were provided with the necessary support from the state. In particular, fair purchase prices were set. Credits and loans were prolonged without penalties. Preferential diesel fuel has been allocated, including for grain drying.
Along with this, measures are taken in terms of fulfillment of obligations to pay subsidies in full. Thus, the first 30 billion tenge has already been allocated for crop subsidies.
In addition, a decision has been made to allocate funds for the implementation of direct purchase of wheat.
I would like to note once again that there should be no problems in the domestic grain market. Stability of availability of flour and bread is ensured through the reserves of "Prodkorporatsiya" and regional stab funds," Prime Minister emphasized.
However, Head of the Government pointed to the need to intensify work on the introduction of modern irrigation technologies. This will reduce water consumption and increase crop yields.
It is required to pay special attention to the cultivation of local varieties adapted to the sharply continental climate of our country. Work on breeding new varieties of wheat is weakly carried out. It is necessary to carry out a complete reset of the agrarian scientific system," he pointed out.
According to Prime Minister, a separate issue is the renewal of agricultural machinery, as the level of its wear affects the pace of sowing and harvesting works.
In this regard, Alikhan Smailov instructed to work out specific proposals for the development of scientific potential of the agro-industrial complex, including domestic breeding of grain crops, as well as additional incentive measures to update the fleet of agricultural machinery.
06.11.2023, 15:30 13991
CEC summarizes results of Nov 5 election of akims of districts and regional centers in Kazakhstan
On November 5, Kazakhstan held its first election of akims (governors) of districts and regional centers initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The election was held in a pilot mode in 42 districts and three regional centers, Kazinform News Agency reports.
1,553 election commissions were engaged: 17 regional, three municipal, 42 district and 1,491 territorial election commissions.
125 candidates were included in the ballot papers. Voter turnout made 62.79%.
The average age of the akims elected is 46.7 years.
The electoral campaign was held in accordance with the norms of the county’s election legislation.
8,500 agents, observers and mass media representatives monitored the election on Sunday.
03.11.2023, 18:47 33421
Work of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology for 10 months was told at a briefing in the Central Communications Service
Today, 3 November during a briefing at the site of the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kuanysh Yelikbaev told about the work done for 10 months of this year, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Thus, at the end of 10 months a total of 4,060 measures covered by state control were carried out, in 3,333 cases violations were established. According to the results, 104 instructions to eliminate violations were issued, as well as initiated administrative proceedings with the issuance of 274 protocols on administrative offences for a total amount of 200.273 million tenge.
As noted Kuanysh Yelikbayev as a result of the received appeals in 10 regions conducted inspections and identified violations in 43 sellers on compliance of auto chemicals to technical regulations. The total amount of fines totalled 18 million tenge In 18 cases, auto chemicals were Russian-made. 26 orders were issued to ban sales.
The main violations - the labelling indicated the temperature of the beginning of crystallisation, for example, -40, while in fact it was much lower. Accordingly, "antifreeze" would freeze in Kazakhstani frosts and cause damage to motor vehicles and incur financial expenses. Another type of violation is labelling, including in the state language, quality and safety passports.
In July-August in Pavlodar, Akmola, Turkestan, North-Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West-Kazakhstan regions and the city of Shymkent together with the prosecutor's office in respect of 32 entities within our competence carried out verification activities.
The results of the inspections revealed the use of measuring instruments without periodic verification. Thus, the total number of unverified devices is 337 units (scales, thermometers, biochemical analysers, devices for measuring arterial pressure).
At the same time, the General Director of the National Accreditation Centre Yerzhan Karasayev spoke during the briefing, describing the work done to identify illegally issued certificates.
Today in Kazakhstan there are 1693 subjects of accreditation, including 1005 testing laboratories and 76 bodies on confirmation of conformity, or certification.
According to the data of the Single Window on Export-Import Operations of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as of 31 October 2023, conformity confirmation bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan issued more than 91 thousand conformity confirmation documents.
Since the beginning of 2023, 22 accreditation certificates have been withdrawn and 11 suspended, and more than 300 issued product safety documents have been invalidated.
At the end of the briefing, the speakers answered questions from media representatives.
31.10.2023, 16:40 51011
Kazakhstan works out legislative amendments to strengthen protection of creditors rights
The block of amendments is aimed at reducing the population's creditworthiness, limiting the growth of debt burden, combating fraud and protecting the rights of consumers of financial services. This was announced at the Government session by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, primeminister.kz reports.
It is planned to strengthen the activities of the Banking Ombudsman and reduce the risks of indebtedness in the segment of unsecured online lending. Deputy Minister reminded that the Head of State in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan emphasized the issues of creditworthiness of the population. The Government is instructed to scale the project "Karyzsyz qogam" throughout the country.
Work in this direction is carried out, the Road Map has been developed and approved. It includes 25 activities in 6 key areas. The Memorandum of cooperation between state bodies and the party "AMANAT" is concluded, responsible officials in akimats for coordination of work on each direction of the map are fixed," Zhamaubayev noted.
Regional project offices will be created in three cities of republican significance and 17 regions of the country to work with the population. Citizens will be assisted in settling overdue debts, as well as assisted on issues of protection from financial fraud, bankruptcy procedures, employment, support for business development. Akimats allocate premises and necessary material and technical base for opening of offices, and local branch offices will be assisted by the STB.
Another important direction of the project is improving the financial literacy of Kazakhstanis. In addition to the introduction of financial literacy courses for university students, a special course for schoolchildren is being developed, as well as appropriate methods and teaching aids. In total, 750 thousand Kazakhstani schoolchildren and students are planned to be trained within the framework of this direction.
Reducing the population's debt burden is a complex task that requires revision of prudential regulation of banks and Ministry of Finance. Legislative amendments to strengthen the protection of borrowers' rights are under consideration. The Government supports all proposals of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market on this issue, said Deputy Prime Minister.
Legislative norms on the procedure of bankruptcy and restoration of solvency of individuals have come into force and are successfully applied. The most popular is extrajudicial bankruptcy, this procedure can be applied to debts to banks, MFIs and collection agencies. Citizens can submit applications through the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, e-government portal, e-Salyq Azamat and eGov Mobile mobile applications. A new information system on bankruptcy of individuals "Qoldau" was launched. It provides an opportunity to submit an application and automatic verification of the applicant's compliance with the entry criteria through the bases of 24 state bodies and organizations.
Yerulan Zhamaubaev said that since March 3, more than 70 thousand applications have been received. Of these, more than 80% do not meet the criteria for bankruptcy proceedings. The main reasons - the presence of property, the discrepancy of debtors on the amount of debt and terms of non-payment, the lack of debt settlement with the creditor.
In total, to date in Kazakhstan recognized bankruptcy of more than 6 thousand citizens, their total debt amount - more than 9 billion tenge. About 1,200 citizens have applied to the courts for judicial bankruptcy proceedings and restoration of solvency.
For debtors who cannot apply the bankruptcy procedure due to existing legislative barriers, the following norms are proposed:
- expansion of the list of financial organizations subject to out-of-court bankruptcy;
- exemption of a citizen from the obligation to attach additional documents to the application for extrajudicial bankruptcy;
- lifting the ban on the debtor traveling outside the country after the approval of the solvency recovery plan.
Of course, bankruptcy will not solve all problems and many citizens are well aware of all the consequences. The relevant explanatory work has had a positive impact on the correct application of this process," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
Explanatory work is carried out with the population. The websites of the Ministry of Finance and its agencies contain relevant explanations of the main provisions of the Law, as well as meetings with the population. Also, citizens are sent SMS-notifications about the possibility to receive advice on bankruptcy in the centers of services by phone number 14-14.
Deputy Chairman of the Bankruptcy Commission Olzhas Kizatov reported that today the total volume of consumer loans of the STB is over 9 trillion tenge. For 2022 their growth amounted to 25.3%, for 8 months of this year by 20%. The share of loans overdue for more than 90 days is 5.2% or more than 500 billion tenge. Borrowers with arrears in Kazakhstan are 516 thousand people.
In the microfinance sector, the portfolio of consumer microcredits increased by 46% in 2022 and by 11% to 1.1 trillion tenge in 8 months of 2023. Loans overdue for more than 90 days account for 8.8% or 98 billion tenge. The number of borrowers with overdue loans amounted to 347 thousand people.
To limit the growth of consumer lending in the country, the Agency has implemented a set of measures.
The requirements to the capital of credit organizations have been raised. For banks, risk-weighting ratios for consumer loans increased from 150% to 350%. For microfinance organizations, risk-weighting ratios were raised from 100% to 500%. In addition, for MFIs the maximum limit on the share of overdue microcredits over 90 days in the loan portfolio of MFIs at the level of 20% was introduced," Kizatov said.
To improve the quality of assessment of borrowers' solvency to banks and MFIs introduced a requirement to calculate the coefficient of debt burden of the borrower. The DLC is set at the level of 50% of the citizen's income.
Also, in 2022, the number of types of indirect income has been reduced: from 18 to 12 types. This is expected to improve the quality of loans issued. To reduce the burden on borrowers, the cap on the nominal interest rate on microcredits up to 50 MRP has been reduced from 25% to 15%. A daily rate limit of 1% has also been introduced.
To support borrowers with overdue loans, a unified procedure for pre-trial settlement of bad debts was introduced in 2021. It includes a mandatory procedure for banks and MFIs to consider borrowers' applications for restructuring of overdue loans. It also provides for the borrower's right to apply to the Agency in case of failure to reach an agreement with the lender on the terms of restructuring.
Last year, the FRA requested from banks and MFIs individual plans to reduce problem loans to the population. Credit institutions updated them as part of the implementation of the Decree of the Head of State. By the end of 2024, the credit burden of 1,449 thousand borrowers will be reduced by 275 billion tenge.
To strengthen the protection of borrowers' interests, since 2021 at the legislative level introduced qualification requirements for senior employees of collectors. The requirements for the minimum amount of capital of collection agencies have been raised to 100 million tenge. Together with the General Prosecutor's Office a block of legislative amendments on introduction of personal administrative and criminal liability of collectors has been developed, which is under consideration of the Majilis of the Parliament," the Deputy Chairman of the Agency said.
A block of amendments to legislative acts on the issues of reducing the creditworthiness and strengthening the rights of borrowers has also been developed. Thus, it is envisaged to introduce a ban on granting unsecured consumer bank loans to citizens with overdue debts over 90 days. It is also planned to introduce restrictions on the sale of consumer bank loans and microcredits to collection agencies. It is planned to include in the duties of collectors the settlement of debts on purchased loans.
As an additional measure at the legislative level it is proposed to set a limit on the maximum amount of consumer credit. Taking into account the remaining risks in the segment of online microcrediting, the issue of complete abolition of a special type of microcredit for a period of up to 45 days and an amount of up to 50 MRP has been initiated. As well as the establishment of a single annual effective interest rate for all microcredits.
The Government also discussed the proposed systemic measures to protect borrowers within the framework of enforcement proceedings in the collection of overdue debt on loans. For mortgage borrowers it is the introduction of a ban on eviction of families with minor children from the only housing during the heating season. Banks may also be given the option of renting out foreclosed homes to previous owners.
It is envisaged to protect the balance of money on the borrower's account from collection in the amount of one minimum wage, as well as the introduction of mandatory deferment of loans for the entire period of military service without interest.
In order to improve the mechanism of dispute resolution between consumers and financial organizations, the Agency proposes to expand the powers of the institute of bank ombudsman to consider disputes on all loans of citizens. Credit organizations will be obliged to execute the decisions of the ombudsman, otherwise the regulator will apply supervisory response measures and fines to banks and MFIs.
The Government session also considered the issues of compensation for damages from illegal actions of financial fraudsters. Together with the National Bank it is planned to create a single Anti-Fraud Center, which will ensure the collection of data on fraudulent transactions and allow market players to block suspicious transactions in real time.
At the same time, it is proposed to introduce voluntary refusal of citizens to receive loans and online transfer of information on loans issued by financial organizations to credit bureaus. The responsibility of a financial organization to compensate for damages or terminate claims against a client for fraudulent transactions conducted without complying with information security procedures is introduced.
In addition to the above-mentioned legislative initiatives, the Agency will take the following measures at the level of by-laws: together with the National Bank it is planned to establish increased risk-weighting coefficients; when calculating the CAR, it is planned to reduce the types of indirect income from 12 to 8; additionally, the requirements for calculating the CAR will be extended to all borrowers and all loans to individuals. Citizens under the age of 21 will be granted loans after confirmation of official income.
To further clean up the microfinance and collection services market from entities unable to comply with legal requirements, Kazakhstan will continue to gradually increase the minimum capital requirements for MFIs and collection agencies.
Reducing the population's creditworthiness, countering fraud in the financial market and improving financial literacy of the population remain important priorities in the Agency's activities. Systematic work in these areas will be continued," Kizatov summarized.
31.10.2023, 14:14 50606
President orders to shape new vision of Kazakhstan’s tourism and sport industry
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Tourism and Sport Yermek Marzhikpayev who reported on the current activity of the ministry and shared its plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The President was briefed on the analysis the ministry carried out in terms of the results of the Asian Para Asian Games 2023 in China.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in turn, ordered to carry out gradual quality work to shape the new vision of how Kazakhstan’s tourism and sport industry should be developed in the future.
Minister Marzhikpayev also told the Head of State about the improvement of regulatory framework related to the areas coordinated by the ministry as well as further development of Kazakhstan’s tourism potential.
In conclusion, the Head of State set specific tasks before the ministry.
