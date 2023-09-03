8 million hectares of unused agricultural land returned to government ownership

Tell a friend

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov spoke about the ongoing work on the development of agriculture and industry in the framework of implementation of the Addresses of the Head of State, primeminister.kz reports.





Speaking at the enlarged meeting of the faction of the AMANAT party, the Prime Minister emphasized that the Government was taking systematic measures of state support for agriculture. In particular, the volume of subsidies to the industry has increased to 430 billion tenge.





The annual volume of preferential lending for spring field and harvesting works, as well as forward purchase through Food Corporation has been increased by 2 times. For 2019-2022, the inflow of investments in the industry increased by 72% to 850 billion tenge with the creation of 25 thousand new jobs.





This year, 290 projects worth about 540 billion tenge with the creation of 6.6 thousand new jobs are being implemented in the sphere of agro-industrial complex. Since the beginning of 2022, 8 million hectares of unused agricultural land have been withdrawn," Alikhan Smailov said.





A large-scale work aimed at increasing incomes of rural population under the Auyl Amanaty special program has been launched. 1 trillion tenge will be allocated for these purposes, including 100 billion tenge this year. This will create more than 350 thousand jobs, which will have a positive effect on increasing the incomes of more than 1 million rural residents. To date, 5.3 thousand microcredits worth 29 billion tenge have been issued, at the expense of which more than 4.5 thousand new jobs have been created.





As noted by the head of the Government, the new law "On Industrial Policy" allowed to achieve sustainable development of the manufacturing industry. Thus, in recent years, the average growth of the industry is 4.5%, generating almost 1/5 of all budget revenues by the end of 2022.





A mechanism was introduced to provide raw materials to the manufacturing industry and 25 agreements were signed to provide primary aluminum and copper raw materials to processors. This allowed to increase the volume of aluminum processing by 38% and copper processing by 49%.





The Industrial Development Fund established in 2020 financed manufacturing industry projects worth 221 billion tenge. In order to promote industrial cooperation, 110 long-term contracts with domestic manufacturers for a total amount of more than 100 billion tenge have been concluded since 2021," the Prime Minister said.





He added that a total of 586 projects totaling more than 4.6 trillion tenge were put into operation in the manufacturing industry in 2019-2022, and 51 thousand new jobs were created. As a result, the share of processing in the industry increased from 40% to 45.2% during this period.